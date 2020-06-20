Geico 500 n 3 p.m., WFXR

TRACK: Talladega Superspeedway

WEATHER: 83 degrees, chance of thunderstorms

TRACK LENGTH: 2.66-mile tri-oval

RACE LENGTH: 188 laps, 500 miles

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Chase Elliott

QUALIFYING RECORD: Bill Elliott, 212.809 mph, 1987

RACE RECORD: Mark Martin, 188.354 mph, 1997

