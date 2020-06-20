Geico 500 n 3 p.m., WFXR
TRACK: Talladega Superspeedway
WEATHER: 83 degrees, chance of thunderstorms
TRACK LENGTH: 2.66-mile tri-oval
RACE LENGTH: 188 laps, 500 miles
LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Chase Elliott
QUALIFYING RECORD: Bill Elliott, 212.809 mph, 1987
RACE RECORD: Mark Martin, 188.354 mph, 1997
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.