First Data 500 n 3 p.m., NBCSN
TRACK: Martinsville Speedway
WEATHER: Thunderstorms early, clearing, high 79
TRACK LENGTH: 0.526 miles
RACE LENGTH: 263 miles, 500 laps
LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Joey Logano
QUALIFYING RECORD: Jamie McMurray, 99.905 mph, 2014
RACE RECORD: Jeff Gordon, 82.223 mph, 1996
