Drydene 400 n 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
TRACK: Dover International Speedway
WEATHER: Cloudy, high of 75 degrees
TRACK LENGTH: 1-mile oval
RACE LENGTH: 400 miles, 400 laps
LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Chase Elliott
QUALIFYING RECORD: Denny Hamlin, 166.994 mph, 2019
RACE RECORD: Mark Martin, 132.719 mph, 1997
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.