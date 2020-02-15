Daytona 500 n 2:30 p.m., WFXR
TRACK: Daytona International Speedway
WEATHER: 74 degrees, chance of showers
TRACK LENGTH: 2.5 miles
RACE LENGTH: 500 miles, 200 laps
LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Denny Hamlin
QUALIFYING RECORD: Bill Elliott, 210.364 mph, 1987
RACE RECORD: Cale Yarborough, 183.295 mph, 1970
