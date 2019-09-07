Big Machine Vodka 400 n 2 p.m., WSLS
TRACK: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
WEATHER: High of 72, chance of showers
TRACK LENGTH: 2.5-mile oval
RACE LENGTH: 400 miles (160 laps)
LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Brad Keselowski
QUALIFYING RECORD: Kevin Harvick, 188.470 mph, 2014
RACE RECORD: Bobby Labonte, 155.912 mph, 2000
