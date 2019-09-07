Big Machine Vodka 400 n 2 p.m., WSLS

TRACK: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

WEATHER: High of 72, chance of showers

TRACK LENGTH: 2.5-mile oval

RACE LENGTH: 400 miles (160 laps)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Brad Keselowski

QUALIFYING RECORD: Kevin Harvick, 188.470 mph, 2014

RACE RECORD: Bobby Labonte, 155.912 mph, 2000

