RALEIGH, N.C. — With the score tied with 2:58 remaining, the No. 9 N.C. State Wolfpack (13-0, 2-0 ACC) finished with a 9-2 run to top Virginia Tech 76-69 on Thursday to remain unbeaten.
The Pack placed four players in double figures with Elissa Cunane leading the way with 28 points. Also with double digits were Aislinn Konig (18), Kai Crutchfield (12) and Kayla Jones (11).
The Hokies (10-3, 0-2) were led by Aisha Sheppard who sank eight three pointers on her way to a team-high 28 points. Taja Cole netted 13 points and Elizabeth Kitley added 11 for Virginia Tech.
Southern Virginia 64, Averett 59
BUENA VISTA — Trailing by 15 points at the half, the Knights (10-2) outscored the Cougars 45-25 in the second half to come away with a nonconference win.
Savanna Christensen led all scorers netting 18 points and also grabbed 12 rebounds. Sophie Wright followed with 15 points and Katie Garrish added 11 points and 14 rebounds for Southern Virginia.
Averett was led by Brooke Carthon with 15 points and Camryn Lunsford with 11.
Roanoke 78, Bridgewater 73
Molly Hassell scored a team-high 23 points and Whitney Hopson added 12 points as the Maroons (8-4, 3-2 ODAC) held off a late Eagles rally to hold on for a conference win.
Ahlia Moone led all scorers with 29 points and Lindsay Estes added 13 for Bridgewater (3-8, 2-2).
North Carolina 65, Virginia 47
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Janelle Bailey’s 16 points led five players in double figures as the Tar Heels out-scored the Cavaliers 25-6 in the second quarter and went on to record an ACC win.
Madinah Muhammad scored 11 points, while Shayla Bennett, Taylor Koenen and Malu Tshitenge each added 10 points for North Carolina (11-2, 2-0).
Virginia (5-8, 0-2) got 12 points apiece from Lisa Jablonowski, Shemera Williams and Jocelyn Willoughby.
Washington and Lee 73, Ferrum 55
FERRUM — Jordan Diehl and Taylor Casey each scored 13 points as the Generals used a big first quarter to build up a lead that was never threatened in the Generals’ win over the host Panthers.
Erin Addison came off the bench to add 11 points for Washington and Lee (6-6, 3-2).
Ferrum (0-11, 0-4) was led by freshman guard Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista), who scored a game-high 18 points. Aisha Martin added 12 points and Cameron Hawkins chipped in 10 points for the Panthers in the loss.
