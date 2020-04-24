To all My 2020 Seniors - I wish I'd been able to finish the year with you. I wish I could celebrate your successes, whether it be plans for after graduation or triumphs on the field, the track, the stage...and share in your last exciting days of your senior year. I wanted to be there for a few more words of advice, more jokes, more hugs. But what I need you to know most of all is that even though I am not looking you in the eye, I am always here for you. Always. You are a class who is going to change the world because you've already persevered so often. You are stronger than you realize, and you have the potential to accomplish amazing things. I can't wait to see where your paths take you. You will always be my Punkin Seeds. :-) #TerrierPride #ByrdFamily
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.