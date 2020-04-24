To all My 2020 Seniors - I wish I'd been able to finish the year with you. I wish I could celebrate your successes, whether it be plans for after graduation or triumphs on the field, the track, the stage...and share in your last exciting days of your senior year. I wanted to be there for a few more words of advice, more jokes, more hugs. But what I need you to know most of all is that even though I am not looking you in the eye, I am always here for you. Always. You are a class who is going to change the world because you've already persevered so often. You are stronger than you realize, and you have the potential to accomplish amazing things. I can't wait to see where your paths take you. You will always be my Punkin Seeds. :-) #TerrierPride #ByrdFamily

