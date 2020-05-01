Hey Guys!! I wanted to tell you that I miss you and your smiling faces more each day!!! We had so much fun together this year. I am so proud of all that you accomplished in the time we had together! I am also proud of you for continuing to work hard on your reading and math skills online. I can't wait to see you in the fall! Lots of love, hugs and so many high fives.

Love,

Mrs. Greenway

