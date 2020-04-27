Hi, kids! When we think back on our year together, all we can think about is the fun we had! Remember the time way back in the beginning of the year when Mrs. Austin let you stand on your chair for the Spin-O-Copter experiment in science? Or when we used the balloons to make our hair stick up? How awesome were our trips to Natural Bridge (except maybe when they turned the lights off on us in the cave!) and the Skate Center? All we know is that we have enjoyed every minute of our time together and we can't wait to give you all a big hug in the fall!

Love, Mrs. Austin and Mrs. Stanley

Tags

Load comments