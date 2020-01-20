The Addison, William Fleming, Patrick Henry Combined Gospel Choir performs during the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Day March and Service on Monday. (From left) Camani Board, Janet Davis, Sont’ee Wade and Quaneisha Foster. The event is hosted by the Roanoke Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) and included a march from Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Bridge followed by a service at Roanoke Catholic School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.