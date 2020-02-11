FORT MYERS, Fla. — It took Ron Roenicke almost five years to get another chance as a major league manager.
He’ll need to wait at least until next week for “permanency.”
The Red Sox made Roenicke their interim manager Tuesday, promoting the former Brewers skipper to replace Alex Cora on the day Boston’s pitchers and catchers reported for the start of spring training.
Although there is no expiration date on Roenicke’s tenure, the interim tag will stay until Major League Baseball completes its investigation into whether the Red Sox engaged in illegal sign-stealing during their 2018 World Series championship season.
If the probe clears Roenicke, who has denied being part of any rules violations, he is expected to stay.
“We felt that naming Ron our interim manager was the best way to respect the investigation that’s ongoing into our 2018 club. But we feel very strongly about Ron’s ability to lead this group and how well-suited he is for this task,” Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said in a news conference on the eve of the team’s first formal workout.
“We have no reason to think that there is anything that would cause an adverse result for Ron in this investigation,” Bloom said. “We’re going to respect the ongoing investigation and we’ll address permanency once it’s complete.”
Just one year after winning the World Series in his first season in Boston, Cora was let go when Commissioner Rob Manfred named him as a ringleader behind the Astros’ 2017 illegal sign-stealing. The Red Sox have maintained that there was no similar scheme after Cora took over in Boston the next year.
Spring training starts amid sign-stealing fallout
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The crack of the bat resumed at spring training camps in Florida and Arizona.
The Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres held their first official workouts, and pitchers and catchers for 16 other teams reported to their Grapefruit and Cactus League complexes on Tuesday.
The rest of the major leagues will filter in this week.
The Red Sox were without a former MVP and Cy Young Award winner after the long-haggled trade of Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers was finalized Monday.
“Great teammates. Great players,” Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. said after arriving at Fenway South on Tuesday. “Time to move forward.”
At the Minnesota Twins’ camp, Marwin Gonzalez became the first Astros hitter to apologize for his role in the sign-stealing. The utilityman was in Houston from 2012-18, including the championship season that was the subject of the MLB investigation that led to the firing of manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.
The Mets were the third team to fire a manager in the wake of the scandal. They reported to Port St. Lucie on Monday with new manager Luis Rojas; he replaced Carlos Beltrán, a player on the Astros World Series team who never managed a game for New York.
Mariners sign Gonzalez to minor league contract
The Mariners agreed Tuesday to a minor league contract with former All-Star Carlos González, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
González’s deal is pending a successful physical, the person told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the agreement. If added, González would get a one-year contract with a $750,000 salary in the major leagues.
González is several years removed from being at his best at Colorado. González was an All-Star in 2012-13 and 2016 with the Rockies, hitting .276 with 16 home runs and 64 RBIs in 132 games.
