WASHINGTON — Retired New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday at a White House ceremony where President Donald Trump commended his record-setting career and philanthropic work.
“His dominance on the mound mesmerized fans,” Trump said of the Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, who played for the Yankees for 19 seasons.
Rivera, 49, is the latest professional athlete selected by Trump to receive the nation’s highest civilian award.
In a nod to the All-Star player’s nickname “the Sandman,” Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” song was played in the White House East Room, much as it was played when he took to the pitcher’s mound at Yankee Stadium.
“He may be the greatest pitcher in the history of baseball,” Trump said in a speech that touched on some of Rivera’s on-field highlights.
The president noted his own attendance at many Yankees games and touted Rivera’s work establishing an evangelical church.
Rivera was joined by his wife, three children and former Yankees manager Joe Torre.
“For me it’s an honor and a privilege to receive this award … all I did was try to be the best and do the best for America,” said Rivera, a native of Panama who became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2015.
Nats’ Martinez misses game after procedure
ST. LOUIS — Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez had a heart procedure and did not travel with the team for its series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.
General manager Mike Rizzo says Martinez had a minor cardiac catheterization Monday in Washington.
Martinez, who turns 55 on Sept. 26, experienced chest pains during Washington’s home game Sunday against Atlanta, left in the sixth inning and was taken to a hospital.
Bench coach Chip Hale will manage the Nats during the absence of Martinez. Hale said Martinez texted him Monday’s starting lineup.
First base coach Tim Bogar will be in the dugout and assistant hitting coach Joe Dillon will replace Bogar at first.
Cubs 1B Rizzo has moderate ankle sprain
CHICAGO — When Anthony Rizzo went down in the infield grass at Wrigley Field, it looked bad for the big first baseman and the Chicago Cubs.
The result was somewhere in the middle.
Rizzo will wear a walking boot for the next five to seven days after an MRI showed he had a moderate lateral right ankle sprain.
The 30-year-old Rizzo had to be helped off the field after he got hurt while going to field a bunt in the third inning of Sunday’s 16-6 victory over Pittsburgh.
He will be re-evaluated after he gets out of the walking boot. The team says it will know more about when he might be able to return at that point.
