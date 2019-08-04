NEW YORK — Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a flexor strain in his right elbow, the latest blow to an injury-ravaged team leading the AL East nonetheless.
After getting hurt on a throw Saturday night, Hicks became the 16th player on the Yankees’ current injured list.
Cano suffers leg injury
PITTSBURGH — Mets star Robinson Cano appears headed back to the injured list after straining his left hamstring on Sunday.
Cano lined a hit in the fourth inning but pulled up after rounding first and grabbed at the back of his leg. Cano limped as he returned to the dugout.
Pitcher tears ACL
CLEVELAND — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Félix Peña has a torn ACL in his right knee and has been placed on the 10-day injured list. Peña was injured covering first base Saturday against Cleveland.
Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons (sprained left ankle) and right-hander Griffin Canning (elbow inflammation) were placed on the 10-day IL on Sunday.
Reliever Dyson on IL
MINNEAPOLIS — After making two appearances for the Minnesota Twins following his trade from San Francisco, reliever Sam Dyson has gone on the injured list with right biceps tendinitis.
Dyson allowed six runs and six hits in his two appearances with Minnesota.
Phillies demote Franco
PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies have demoted third baseman Maikel Franco to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Franco is hitting just .231 with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs in 102 games. He was once projected as a cornerstone player for the Phillies, appearing in more than 150 games in both 2016 and 2017.
— From wire reports