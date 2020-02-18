Franklin County residents unhappy with gun control laws winding their way through Virginia’s General Assembly intend to form a militia. On Tuesday, the group’s organizers requested recognition from the county board of supervisors.
The formation of a Franklin County militia falls in line with similar efforts underway in Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Floyd counties. It’s a new stage to the pushback by gun rights activists against Democrat-sponsored firearm regulations.
“We are part of the movement and we’re looking for the county to support us,” said 28-year-old Aaron Hodges of Glade Hill. The sort of support they seek includes assistance with vetting members and using county facilities for training and education programs.
Callaway resident Phillip Bowles, 44, said the word “militia” has unfairly garnered a bad reputation, exacerbated by negative media coverage. “It’s been portrayed as something scary,” he said. “It’s to do work for the good of the community. It’s something every community should have.”
The muster, or first gathering, is expected to take place at noon on March 7 at the recreation center at 2150 Sontag Road. The meeting won’t be limited to county residents. “Everyone can come,” Hodges said.
Only Blue Ridge District Supervisor Tim Tatum spoke in explicit support at Tuesday’s meeting of the militia, mentioning his own 33-year career in law enforcement.
“If there is a local militia I would plan to participate and assist in any way that I could,” he said, wearing the same “Guns Save Lives” sticker the activists in the audience wore. He suggested county staff work with the militia group “to make sure everything is done according to law, so that everything is above board.”
Interim County Administrator Chris Whitlow and County Attorney Jim Guynn told Tatum that the county would treat the militia group like any other citizens’ group.
Even if the county doesn’t offer the militia official support, “we have to move forward,” Hodges said.
In other action, the board’s newest members put their powers to the test Tuesday.
Lorie Smith , the newly elected Gills Creek supervisor, requested that the board reconsider the possibility of collecting real estate taxes twice yearly instead of once a year.
Supervisors considered adopting this system in 2018 and held a public hearing, ultimately voting to kill the proposal 4-3.
Consultants have said that the county would end up with a budget surplus the in the first year of biannual tax collection. Smith argued that the county needs that surplus to help reduce its debt, and that smaller tax bills twice a year would be easier on residents than a single large bill.
She requested a public hearing in March to get new feedback on the proposal. “I think this is a win-win for the county and for the citizens,” she said.
Union Hall supervisor Tommy Cundiff vehemently dismissed the idea. “Why should I put something else on the county people that they’ve got to be mandated to do?” he said. “It’s going to cost us $20,000 more a year to do it.”
The supervisors voted 4-2 to approve Smith’s request, with Cundiff and Snow Creek supervisor Leland Mitchell opposing. Boone supervisor Ronnie Thompson was not present. A hearing date has not yet been set.
Also, Ronnie Mitchell, the new Blackwater supervisor, pursuing “a topic that is near and dear to my heart,” tried to get the board to approve additional funding for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to station armed deputies in every public school as a prevention measure against school shootings, starting Wednesday. At present, the sheriff’s office keeps a regular presence in the county’s middle and high schools, with periodic visits to elementary schools.
Sheriff Bill Overton said he supported the concept.
Other board members suggested to Mitchell that his proposal should be discussed with the Franklin County School Board before any action occurs. The two boards have a joint budget work session 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Franklin County Government Center.
“By no means am I trying to step on the school board’s toes because I love them all very much,” he said. “I’m going to be very persistent about this.”
