MCDANIEL
David Wayne
October 1, 2019
David Wayne McDaniel, 62, of Christiansburg, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lois McDaniel; and siblings, Richard, Paul, Steven and Susan.
David enjoyed camping, fishing and attending the Fiddler’s Convention.
He is survived by nieces, Paula Thomas and Christy Cheatham; nephews, Jimmy and Michael McDaniel, and Thomas Gillespie; grea- nieces, Makayla and Selena Chrisley; aunts, Frances Costigan, Genevieve Albert and Gay Cheatham; other family members, Melissa, Todd, Melanie and Justin Chrisley, Sharon Irvine and Patty Dobbins; and many other relatives and friends.
In accordance with David’s wishes, there will be no services.
The McDaniel family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory.
