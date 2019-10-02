MCDANIEL

MCDANIEL

David Wayne

October 1, 2019

David Wayne McDaniel, 62, of Christiansburg, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lois McDaniel; and siblings, Richard, Paul, Steven and Susan.

David enjoyed camping, fishing and attending the Fiddler’s Convention.

He is survived by nieces, Paula Thomas and Christy Cheatham; nephews, Jimmy and Michael McDaniel, and Thomas Gillespie; grea- nieces, Makayla and Selena Chrisley; aunts, Frances Costigan, Genevieve Albert and Gay Cheatham; other family members, Melissa, Todd, Melanie and Justin Chrisley, Sharon Irvine and Patty Dobbins; and many other relatives and friends.

In accordance with David’s wishes, there will be no services.

The McDaniel family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load comments