CHARLOTTESVILLE — A Louisa County grand jury has indicted a Gordonsville-area teen on first-degree murder charges in the November shotgun slaying of an 82-year-old Louisa man and the wounding of his wife.
Cameryn Anthony Dickerson, 17, was indicted Friday on the murder charge, aggravated malicious wounding, burglary with intent to commit robbery and using a firearm to commit robbery, according to Louisa County Circuit Court records.
Dickerson is scheduled for a circuit court hearing on March 31.
Dickerson is charged in the Nov. 12 death of Roger Wood Payne Jr. and the shooting of Payne’s wife, Nancy Payne, 73, as well as the theft of money and the couple’s car.
According to testimony at Dickerson’s Feb. 4 hearing, Nancy and Roger Payne were shot in the face with a shotgun in their backyard. Nancy Payne was able to able to get to a neighbor’s home, where the neighbor called 911 and relayed information from Payne to the dispatcher.
Nancy Payne said via the neighbor that a man broke into the couple’s home through a side door and forced them to hand over all their cash, which amounted to around $300. He then forced the couple to walk to the train tracks behind their home, telling them he did not plan to hurt them before then shooting them.
Peggy McClary, the neighbor who made the call, testified in February.
Two days prior to the shooting, McClary said Nancy Payne told her they had been visited by the assailant, who asked the couple if he could use their phone and told them that his girlfriend had been kidnapped and he needed to call the police.
The 911 call was played in its entirety at the February hearing and included information about the assailant.
The call led to police arresting Dickerson about two hours later in Nelson County.
