Let’s say at the outset what I imagine probably more than 99% of Americans already believe: What happened in Minneapolis to George Floyd was abhorrent. Justice needs to be done, and whatever reforms in police training or arrest procedure which will keep such a thing from recurring need to be considered. Race should never determine treatment of suspects.
However, I feel like I need to point out something else that should go without saying: those police officers are not all police officers.
True, there are bad cops out there (obviously). In any population, you will inevitably find good and bad people, hopefully many more of the one than the other. But the majority of police officers are dedicated servants of public safety. They stand ready to put themselves between you and harm’s way at a moment’s notice. They are ready to respond to and step into the middle of your worst moments—a home invasion, a missing child, a car accident, an abusive relationship. On your phone, they are only three numbers away, 24/7/365.
Yes, we’ve seen four policemen caught on video doing something abominable. But we’ve also seen officers rushing into those burning towers, storming schools where shooters threaten children, and braving rushing water to rescue trapped motorists.
I don’t — I can’t — take for granted these good cops, the solid blue wall protecting my family from those who would do us harm. I’ll say it, even if some right now are too much in pain to express it: thank you, officer.
I know some people (or at least internet commenters) were annoyed that policemen in several places knelt before protesters in sympathy and empathy and humility. I thought it was a touching gesture, saying much about the people behind the badges. If I can be permitted to put words in their mouths, I think they wanted to express this: We understand. We also were horrified by that video. We’re aware of what compels you to be here protesting. And while our job compels us to be here in the interest of public safety and we must, for the good of all, protect lives and property, we do so without malice. We are not your enemy. We don’t want to be your enemy.
We all live our daily lives with the unrealized, unexpressed certainty that law enforcement is there. When you drive to work, you stop at the red light not only because it’s safer but also because you know there could be unpleasant legal ramifications from speeding through an intersection. You might not like getting the occasional ticket, but you’re glad when that guy who almost caused a wreck gets pulled over.
And that’s why I’m concerned about the current push by some to “defund the police” or even abolish police departments in big cities. I can understand the anger to a point, but how would such a system work? Who would enforce traffic regulations? Who would intervene when a rage-filled husband attacks his wife? Who would stop the pedophile who snatches a child from a playground? For that matter, who would arrest the bad cops who cross the line?
I’m sure the people giving this serious thought have a plan for alternative law enforcement systems, but it seems to me that removing the police department from a major metropolitan area would leave a hole the exact size and shape of a police department in a major metropolitan area. And when you get down to it, that hole could only be filled by… a police department in a major metropolitan area.
As well-intentioned as these proposals might be, in the end, we have two choices: enforce the law and protect public safety, or don’t. No one wants to live in a society where bad cops proliferate, but nor do we want anarchy, a community where there is no civic safety, where no one answers your call for help. And so someone will have to enforce the law, and those people will be people. And in any population, you will inevitably find good and bad people. So, we’d be back to square one.
I don’t pretend to have all the answers, but I’m pretty sure that demonizing or eliminating the police is not a viable one in the long term. We should listen to each other, respect the humanity of all or our neighbors, and concentrate on values we all share. We’re going through a tough time, but I have to believe we’ll get through and be better for it.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.
