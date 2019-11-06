FRIDAY
“Salute to Veterans”
The ceremony includes guest speaker Congressman Ben Cline, music, a wreath laying and a buffet dinner. 7 p.m. Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton. Free. 904-2887.
SATURDAY
Military Appreciation Day at VMT
World War II military uniforms and vehicles will be on display, plus free “poppy” cookies for veterans and military members, train rides, kids’ activities, an Operation Gratitude card making station for deployed military and more. For more information, visit vmt.org. Noon to 5 p.m. Virginia Museum of Transportation, 303 Norfolk Ave. S.W., Roanoke. Free admission for military and museum members; regular admission for all others. 342-5670.
SATURDAY
Virginia’s Veterans Parade
After the parade ends, a commemorative Laying of the Wreath Ceremony will be held at Lee Plaza. For more information, visit virginiaveteransparade.org. 11 a.m. Downtown Roanoke. Free. 772-3348.
MONDAY
Christiansburg Veterans Day Parade
The parade route will be along Main Street and will be followed by a program at Veterans Monument Park. 10:30 a.m. Downtown Christiansburg. Free. 382-6128.
MONDAY
“Blue Star Memorial Marker Dedication”
Westchester Garden Club in cooperation with the City of Roanoke will dedicate a Blue Star Memorial Marker atop Mill Mountain to honor the armed forces. Music by David Stewart Wiley. Keynote speakers are retired U.S. Navy Capt. Gary S. Powers and retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Bestpitch. RSVP requested. 11 a.m. Mill Mountain Star Overlook, 2000 J.B. Fishburn Parkway, Roanoke. Free. 384-7226.
MONDAY
Symphonic Band Veterans Day Program
Music, readings and refreshments are included in an event to honor military veterans. 2 p.m. Giles High School, 1825 Wenonah Ave., Pearisburg. Free. 235-2765.
MONDAY
Veterans Day Observance at National D-Day Memorial
The program will include a keynote address and book signing by author Peter Caddick-Adams, patriotic music and art by Bedford Elementary School students and the dedication of the latest veteran bricks. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs. 11 a.m. to noon. National D-Day Memorial, 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford. Free. dday.org.
MONDAY & TUESDAY
American Soldier Transcribe-a-thon
A 72-hour event is planned to transcribe digitized microfilm rolls of historical military records and letters. Monday, noon to 4 p.m., at the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library, 200 Miller St., Blacksburg. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Virginia Tech Library Athenaeum, 560 Drillfield Drive, Blacksburg. Free. jmbrabble@vt.edu.
TUESDAY
The Quilting Party November meeting
Quilt historian Bunnie Jordan will present “On the Home Front: Quilters’ support for veterans and the war effort.” 7 to 9 p.m. St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 2308 Merrimac Road, Blacksburg. $5 visitors; members free. kutauber@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.