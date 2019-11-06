FRIDAY

“Salute to Veterans”

The ceremony includes guest speaker Congressman Ben Cline, music, a wreath laying and a buffet dinner. 7 p.m. Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton. Free. 904-2887.

SATURDAY

Military Appreciation Day at VMT

World War II military uniforms and vehicles will be on display, plus free “poppy” cookies for veterans and military members, train rides, kids’ activities, an Operation Gratitude card making station for deployed military and more. For more information, visit vmt.org. Noon to 5 p.m. Virginia Museum of Transportation, 303 Norfolk Ave. S.W., Roanoke. Free admission for military and museum members; regular admission for all others. 342-5670.

SATURDAY

Virginia’s Veterans Parade

After the parade ends, a commemorative Laying of the Wreath Ceremony will be held at Lee Plaza. For more information, visit virginiaveteransparade.org. 11 a.m. Downtown Roanoke. Free. 772-3348.

MONDAY

Christiansburg Veterans Day Parade

The parade route will be along Main Street and will be followed by a program at Veterans Monument Park. 10:30 a.m. Downtown Christiansburg. Free. 382-6128.

MONDAY

“Blue Star Memorial Marker Dedication”

Westchester Garden Club in cooperation with the City of Roanoke will dedicate a Blue Star Memorial Marker atop Mill Mountain to honor the armed forces. Music by David Stewart Wiley. Keynote speakers are retired U.S. Navy Capt. Gary S. Powers and retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Bestpitch. RSVP requested. 11 a.m. Mill Mountain Star Overlook, 2000 J.B. Fishburn Parkway, Roanoke. Free. 384-7226.

MONDAY

Symphonic Band Veterans Day Program

Music, readings and refreshments are included in an event to honor military veterans. 2 p.m. Giles High School, 1825 Wenonah Ave., Pearisburg. Free. 235-2765.

MONDAY

Veterans Day Observance at National D-Day Memorial

The program will include a keynote address and book signing by author Peter Caddick-Adams, patriotic music and art by Bedford Elementary School students and the dedication of the latest veteran bricks. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs. 11 a.m. to noon. National D-Day Memorial, 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford. Free. dday.org.

MONDAY & TUESDAY

American Soldier Transcribe-a-thon

A 72-hour event is planned to transcribe digitized microfilm rolls of historical military records and letters. Monday, noon to 4 p.m., at the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library, 200 Miller St., Blacksburg. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Virginia Tech Library Athenaeum, 560 Drillfield Drive, Blacksburg. Free. jmbrabble@vt.edu.

TUESDAY

The Quilting Party November meeting

Quilt historian Bunnie Jordan will present “On the Home Front: Quilters’ support for veterans and the war effort.” 7 to 9 p.m. St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 2308 Merrimac Road, Blacksburg. $5 visitors; members free. kutauber@aol.com.

Tags

Load comments