Stroll through just about any grocery store this time of year, and you’ll come across aisles and end caps brimming with what marketing, tradition and consumer habits have deemed essential Thanksgiving ingredients: Canned pumpkin. Bags of marshmallows. Cans of sweet potatoes. Cartons of crispy onions.
These have become American Turkey Day staples, but almost every package has at least one more thing in common: a recipe on the label.
After so many years, it’s hard to know which came first, the popularity of the ingredients or the dishes they star in. It’s your typical chicken-and-egg conundrum, but the fact is, it doesn’t matter. However they got there, these dishes have been folded into many of our Thanksgiving meals.
The real question is, how do they hold up? I decided to test package recipes for several staples, and I’m happy to report that all, save one, were pretty good, if not great. That doesn’t surprise me, a self-taught cook who made a lot of label dishes in my early years in the kitchen.
It really shouldn’t surprise you, either. After all, brands often have just one shot to impress a customer with a recipe using one of their products. “You better make sure that recipe is airtight or else they’re not going to come back and buy it again,” says Meredith Tomason, the test kitchen manager and chef at Nestlé USA.
Tomason, the pastry chef behind the late RareSweets bakery in Washington, works hand-in-hand with the marketing staff from Nestlé’s brands to develop “back of pack” recipes. The factors the team considers include food trends, the way consumers are using the products and the equipment found in a typical home kitchen. Tomason also generally assumes she is writing for a beginning to mid-level cook, so the instructions need to be simple and brief to not only appeal to them but also fit on the label. The balance is “how can we make it inspirational and aspirational and still easy at the same time,” she says.
Case in point: Libby’s “famous pumpkin pie.” Libby’s is a Nestlé brand, so when its staff decided it wanted a new pie recipe for its redesigned label, Tomason started tinkering. The biggest alteration involved subbing sweetened condensed milk for the granulated sugar and some of the evaporated milk. Tomason cites two reasons for this: a creamier texture and the fact that dumping in a whole can of sweetened condensed milk is easier than pulling out the measuring cups and your bag of sugar.
She certainly felt the pressure of wading into changing a recipe that has been on the package since 1950. “Heritage brands … stand the test of time for a reason,” Tomason says. “They become part of your family tradition.” In other words, “I was like, ‘Oh, I better get this right.’”
As you’ll see, I was pleased to discover that she did. But I couldn’t help putting my own spin on Libby’s “new-fashioned pumpkin pie,” as well as the stuffing recipe I’m sharing here. Tomason says she is more than OK with that.
She expects home cooks to use package recipes as a jumping-off point after they’ve made and come to trust them. “They’re simple enough that you can make it your own in some capacity,” she says.
Challenge accepted. Here’s my take on the two most popular Thanksgiving standbys.
STUFFING
I lived most of my life with zero interest in stuffing, aka dressing. The boxed brand my mom used to make (and has since dropped from her repertoire in favor of a much more popular Jewish noodle kugel) never appealed to me, and given the rest of the meal, I never felt deprived of carbs. A few years ago, I started making stuffing from scratch, and I got a little bummed about how many years I missed out on the good stuff.
Enter the Pepperidge Farm bag. As far as cheats go, this one didn’t bother me too much, as it is mostly dried bread and spices. The stuffing wasn’t awful, but it needed improvement. First, it was too salty. Solution: Use no-salt-added stock. It was too dry. So I increased the stock by 50%. The flavor and texture was a bit one-dimensional as well, so in went dried cherries, toasted walnuts and lemon zest. I also took the package’s suggestion to cook the stuffing uncovered if you like a crispy top. And we did.
With my basic structural improvements in place, you can choose your own adventure with the mix-ins. Use your favorite type of nut or dried fruit, and incorporate other additions, such as sausage and/or herbs, as you like.
This recipe was an example of how the actual instructions aren’t always ideal, either. The bag suggests cooking the celery and onion in a 3-quart saucepan into which you add the stock and then the stuffing. The problem? That’s a pretty small pan, so the veggies steamed more than sauteed, and stirring in the stuffing made for a very tight, messy fit. Upsizing to a 4- or 5-quart pan solved both issues.
PEPPERIDGE FARM HERB SEASONED STUFFING WITH CHERRIES AND WALNUTS
Active: 15 minutes
Total: 50 minutes
8 to 10 servings
A few small tweaks to the Pepperidge Farm formula yields a more flavorful, moister stuffing that still boasts a satisfyingly crispy top.
This recipe is ripe for adaptation. Use your favorite type of nut or dried fruit, and mix in other additions, such as sausage and/or herbs as you like.
Recipe notes: To make the stuffing entirely from scratch, cube 16 oz. Pepperidge Farm sliced white sandwich loaf into 1⁄4- to 1⁄2-inch cubes, then toss in 1⁄4 cup olive oil. Add 1 tsp. onion powder, 1 tsp. garlic powder, 3⁄4 tsp. kosher salt and 1⁄2 tsp. fresh ground black pepper and toss to combine. Toast in a 350-degree oven (middle rack) on an ungreased, unlined baking sheet for 10 to 15 minutes, until golden brown, stirring every 5 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool completely before proceeding with the rest of the recipe.
Toast the nuts in a small skillet over medium heat until fragrant, stirring frequently, 3 to 5 minutes. Or toast on a rimmed baking sheet in a 350-degree oven for 7 to 9 minutes.
The stuffing can be assembled a day in advance, covered and refrigerated. Bring to room temperature before baking. The baked stuffing can be cooled, covered and refrigerated a day or two in advance. Reheat it, covered, in a 300-degree oven until thoroughly warmed through; uncover for the last 10 minutes, just before serving.
5 Tbsp. unsalted butter, plus more for greasing the dish
1 large onion, diced
2 stalks celery, diced
3 cups no-salt-added chicken broth (may substitute vegetable broth)
One 14-oz. package Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Classic Stuffing
1 cup dried cherries
1⁄2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
1⁄2 tsp. finely grated lemon zest
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the middle. Butter a 2-quart ovenproof casserole or similarly sized dish.
In a 4- to 5-quart saucepan over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add the onion and celery and cook, stirring from time to time, until crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the broth and bring to a boil.
Remove the saucepan from the heat. Add the stuffing, cherries, walnuts and lemon zest and gently mix until combined. Transfer to the prepared dish. Bake, uncovered, 30 to 35 minutes, until heated through and the top is crispy and browned. If you prefer a softer stuffing, cover with foil for some or all of the cooking time. Serve warm.
Nutrition | 300 calories; 11 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 15 mg cholesterol; 580 mg sodium; 45 g carbohydrates; 2 g dietary fiber; 13 g sugars; 4 g protein
PUMPKIN PIE
As much as I love desserts, pumpkin pie has never been my passion. But I dutifully made the recipe on the Libby’s package. It was OK. The cloves were much too prominent for our panel of tasters, and, as expected, I couldn’t get excited about the somewhat watery texture of the filling. Even as I started to think of ways to tweak the recipe with, yes, sweetened condensed milk, we heard about the brand’s own pie-recipe makeover.
The revision dramatically improved the texture in my opinion, giving the filling a firmer, silkier feel. But then I thought about how I could channel the Pumpkin-Caramel Tart recipe I shared a few years ago from Bon Appétit. The answer: Take the next logical step and exchange the sweetened condensed milk for canned dulce de leche.
The result was a smooth, slightly caramelized pie with more depth of flavor, a lovely burnished color and an almost flanlike texture. Because our staff is firmly anti-cloves, I cut them entirely. I amped up the other spices to compensate — increasing the ginger and cinnamon and subbing floral cardamom and nutmeg for the cloves. (It turned out to be eerily similar to Tomason’s chai spice variation on the package, which I did not see until after I’d tested my version. Synergy!) Adjust these flavors, or add others, to suit your taste.
LIBBY’S NEW-FASHIONED PUMPKIN PIE WITH DULCE DE LECHE AND CARDAMOM
Active: 15 minutes
Total: 1 hour 10 minutes, plus cooling time
Servings: 8 to 10 (makes one 9-inch pie)
Libby’s Pumpkin has updated its back-of-the-package pie for the first time since 1950, and we’ve taken the modifications a little further. The updated recipe eliminated granulated sugar in favor of sweetened condensed milk, and we figured dulce de leche made a natural next step. (Feel free to use the sweetened condensed if you prefer.) The result is a smooth, slightly caramelized pie with deeper flavor, a lovely, burnished color and an almost flan-like texture.
We amped up the spices, too — increasing the ginger and cinnamon, and subbing floral cardamom and earthy nutmeg for the cloves. Adjust these flavors, or add others, to suit your taste.
Recipe notes: You’ll need a 9- or 9 1⁄2-inch pie dish.
The pie can be made up to 2 days in advance; cover and refrigerate.
One 13.4-oz. can dulce de leche, such as La Lechera brand
1 tsp. ground cinnamon, plus more for optional garnish
1 tsp. ground cardamom
3⁄4 tsp. ground ginger
1⁄2 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg
1⁄2 tsp. salt
2 large eggs
One 15-oz. can pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling)
1 cup evaporated milk
One unbaked 9 or 9 1⁄2-inch pie shell, store-bought or homemade
Whipped cream, for garnish (optional)
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees with the rack in the middle.
Transfer the dulce de leche to a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on HIGH for 45 seconds to 1 minute. It should be just warm, not hot, and soft enough to be easily incorporated into the filling. Let cool slightly.
In a small bowl, whisk together the cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, nutmeg and salt. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs until combined. Whisk in the pumpkin and spice mixture. Gradually whisk in the evaporated milk. Whisk in the dulce de leche a little at a time, fully incorporating after each addition. Pour the filling into the pie shell.
Bake for 15 minutes. Reduce the temperature to 350 degrees and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until a knife inserted near center comes out clean. The pie will be mostly set but still jiggle a bit in the center.
Cool on a wire rack for 2 hours. Top with the whipped cream and dust with cinnamon, if desired. Serve immediately or refrigerate until needed.
Nutrition (based on 10 servings) | 220 calories; 8 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 65 mg cholesterol; 210 mg sodium; 30 g carbohydrates; 1 g dietary fiber; 23 g sugars; 6 g protein
