You were excited to be cooking Thanksgiving dinner for your whole family. Kids, grandparents, aunts, uncles … neighbors Bill and Joan … their kids and parents … the whole thing just got out of control.
You’ve got the mainstays: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie. But you need side dishes and you’re running out of time.
Don’t sweat it. Healthy side dishes are easy and quick to make, and they’re delicious. Here are ideas for making good Thanksgiving sides fast.
Cranberry sauce with pears and fresh ginger
This is an easy recipe from Cook’s Illustrated magazine that my family has used for over a decade. It will introduce real cranberry sauce to discriminating eaters who only know the gelatinous purple cylinder that comes in a can. This sauce is tangy and delicious.
3⁄4 cup water
1 cup granulated sugar
1 Tbsp. grated fresh ginger
1⁄4 tsp. table salt
1 (12-oz.) bag cranberries, picked through
2 medium firm, ripe pears, peeled, cored, and cut into half-inch chunks
Bring water, sugar, ginger, cinnamon and salt to boil in medium saucepan over high heat, stirring occasionally to dissolve sugar.
Stir in cranberries and pears; return to boil. Reduce heat to medium; simmer until saucy, slightly thickened, and about 2⁄3 of berries have popped open, about 5 minutes.
Transfer to bowl, cool to room temperature, and serve. (Can be covered and refrigerated up to seven days; let stand at room temperature 30 minutes before serving.)
Roasted broccoli
Roasted vegetables have become my go-to side dish for any meal — including special holidays such as Thanksgiving. Cut up vegetables, toss with a little olive oil, salt and other seasonings, and roast until tender or just crispy on the edges.
1 large head of broccoli
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp. sea salt
1⁄2 tsp. pepper
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut broccoli florets into bite-sized pieces (or a bit bigger or smaller, depending on your preference), stems and all. In a large mixing bowl, toss the florets with olive oil, salt and pepper until covered. Place the broccoli on a rimmed baking sheet and roast for 20 minutes, or until the edges have just blackened.
Serve immediately. This recipe serves four people, so buy a couple of broccoli heads if you’re expecting a big crowd for dinner.
Roasted sweet potatoes
Like broccoli, sweet potatoes are another easy side dish made in the oven. Peel 2 sweet potatoes and slice into wedges. Toss in a bowl with 2 Tbsp. olive oil (or a little more, if necessary), 1 tsp. cinnamon, a dash (or two) of salt and, if you want, a little nutmeg or pepper. Place potato wedges on a baking sheet — I lay the potatoes on a wire rack on top of the baking sheet for more even roasting. Roast at 400 degrees for 30 minutes or until tender. Serves eight.
Easy savory green beans
Look, it’s November. Your garden has gone to seed, and you probably don’t have fresh green beans available. This recipe makes store-bought canned green beans taste fantastic, even without simmering all afternoon in fatback or bacon. Best of all, you don’t have to spend an hour breaking a mess of beans.
2 (15 oz.) cans green beans
1 cube beef bouillon
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. soy sauce
1 Tbsp. butter
Drain the green beans, reserving half the liquid. Dissolve the bouillon cube in the reserved liquid. Place green beans and liquid in a saucepan. Add Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce and butter or margarine. Simmer gently for 15 minutes. Remove to serving bowl, leaving beans sitting in their liquid. Serves four to eight.
Quick turkey gravy
Many people think that gravy is difficult to make, or at least hard to make tasty. Not true. If you have turkey juices, some flour, a little butter and some herbs, you’re good as gravy.
1⁄4 cup unsalted butter
1⁄4 cup all-purpose flour
3 cups warm stock (poultry, beef or vegetable stock) or use pan drippings from your roasted turkey
1⁄2 Tbsp. chopped fresh herbs or ½ tsp. dried herbs (try sage, thyme or rosemary)
2 to 3 Tbsp. half and half or cream, optional
Sea salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste
In a wide skillet with sides, melt butter over medium heat. When melted and sizzling, whisk in the flour a little at a time. Whisk until the flour and butter turn into a smooth paste and look medium blonde in color; about 1 minute. Pour in stock (or drippings or a combination) a little at a time, and whisk until smooth. Bring the gravy to a low simmer. If you used herbs while roasting your turkey, you might not need additional seasoning. If using herbs in your gravy, whisk them in after the gravy begins to thicken, and cook at a low simmer for a minute or two. Remove from the heat and then stir in half and half or cream (optional). Add salt and pepper to taste.
