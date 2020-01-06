Many families bring pets into their home with little thought as to the match that particular species or breed will make for their lifestyle and interests. From hamsters to hounds or from macaws to Maine Coons, a striking variety of pet options are available to anyone interested in adding to their family, and yet many pets end up neglected or rehomed due to their not living up to owners’ expectations. A little bit of research and planning can go a long way in making each animal addition a success.
An early consideration should be the costs of pet ownership. We often consider initial costs of pet purchase but neglect to take into account long-term costs associated with veterinary care, grooming, food and supplies, behavior and training costs, and boarding or travel costs.
Estimates for the cost of dog or cat ownership, for example, are in excess of $1,000 annually, excluding illness or other emergencies, and exotic pet species can cost just as much, depending on their individual needs for care.
Another important consideration is the makeup of the family unit and the stability of the family’s lifestyle. Some pets tolerate moves from one home to another better than others, for example, and some pets can travel with the family while others are better left in another’s care while the family travels.
Are there children in the home and, if so, what are their interaction styles when it comes to animals? Are they calm or boisterous, cautious or brazen in their interactions with animals?
Different species have dramatically different needs and preferences when it comes to human interaction and hands-on contact, and these must be taken into account before choosing the appropriate pet for the family.
In our home, for example, my husband and I have two children, ages 7 and 5. Both children are animal lovers to different degrees, and both are well-versed in animal care and husbandry skills with an animal behaviorist for a mom. Therefore, we have successfully taken in not only dogs but also fish, birds, reptiles and insects over the years.
While the Madagascar hissing cockroaches and the bearded dragon are happy and safe in my 7-year-old’s bedroom, the mini macaw is much more content in her own space in the family room. And while my 5-year-old has often wished the dogs would sleep in her room, we know they are happier and less bothered when crated in our bedroom at night.
In these ways, taking into account not just the human preferences in our household but the animal preferences, as well, has been important for us.
After you have decided on the type of pet, you must consider differences in behavior or temperament based on breed, learning history, breeding background, etc. When it comes to dogs and cats, breed influences on health, energy levels, activity preferences and behavioral tendencies can be great. Doing some careful research in advance is important.
Consider that raising a dog or cat, like parenting, also involves an extra investment in time and energy early on as you teach your furry friend how to fit into the household and become an upstanding adult member of your little society.
At the same time, one common problem I have observed in working with pet families is in their choosing a breed of dog or cat based on overly general descriptors such as “good family pet,” “brave,” “independent” or “affectionate.” Cats and dogs vary dramatically in their behavioral tendencies and dispositions within breeds, as well, leaving some owners disappointed when their pet doesn’t seem to fit the broad behavioral descriptions.
For every aggressive German shepherd or pit bull I’ve worked with, for example, I’ve met about as many aggressive shih tzus, Labradoodles or beagles. And for every affectionate and well-trained golden retriever I’ve met, I’ve encountered as many equally biddable and social Dobermans, cattle dogs or bulldogs.
Therefore, while breed differences cannot be ignored, many dogs of various breeds are flexible and open to learning when brought into the right environment and when their breed tendencies are fostered in appropriate and productive ways. What cannot be neglected, however, is appropriate training and behavioral guidance by pet owners early on and throughout the animal’s life.
Take your time, research your options, and avoid impulsive choices. Remember that each animal will be dependent on you for all its basic needs and most of its enrichment and social needs. Go into pet ownership ready to be the best guardian and advocate for your pet that you can be.
Megan Maxwell, Ph.D., is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist whose column appears on the first Tuesday of every month in Extra. Volume may prohibit individual replies to emails. The information presented here may not be applicable for every pet and is not intended to serve in place of an individualized behavior or training plan.
