With the holiday season, many pet owners either travel with their pets or welcome family and friends into their homes for festive parties and larger-than-usual gatherings.
Just as there are some people who shy away from these festivities and would prefer a quiet evening by the fire, there are some pets who do not do well during this busy, social time of year.
I often have owners ask me how they might best handle or even provide training or behavioral work for their shy, fearful or aggressive pets over the holidays.
The first thing to note is that some pets, even those that love their owners to pieces, would just rather not participate at all. Many cats, for example, are much less stressed when they are allowed to remain home over the holidays and, luckily, most owners find a cat sitter to arrange for that. Dogs generally make better travelers and, while many love the adventure and camaraderie of traveling with their owners, some would be more comfortable having a kind and caring sitter come to the home to stay with them.
If your dog is one who gets car sick or anxious during car rides, who tends to be skittish or aggressive in new situations, or who is uncomfortable meeting new people, he or she may truly prefer staying home with a friend while you travel.
If you do decide to bring your sensitive pet along, consider who is going to be at the bigger gatherings once you arrive. Will there be other dogs there? Does your dog get along with other dogs, even those who might be difficult or ill-managed themselves? Will there be overbearing guests, those who might insist on petting your timid dog or “dominating” your defensive dog with their own misled training ideas or dog handling strategies? Will there be seniors, children or other people who are new to your pet and might trigger more anxiety than usual?
If so, it will be important to have a space where you can safely remove your pet for breaks or to prevent problems that might result from your pet’s fearful or aggressive behavior.
In order for this to work in turn, your pet must be comfortable being separated from you in a crate or bedroom, for example, or outside in nice weather with a fenced-in yard, without barking or exhibiting other separation-related behavior such as chewing household items or house soiling.
Some dogs, for example, are happy to be crated while home alone but will howl and bark continuously if crated when they can hear people in the home. You will want to have a space reserved for your sensitive pet for “down time” during the visit, and your pet must be content to be separated like that for these periods of time.
Teaching your pet to be independent like this takes practice, and will be stressful on an already sensitive pet if this is tried for the first time once you arrive at your destination.
You also should consider bringing along some of your pet’s favorite toys, the food he or she is familiar with, and a blanket or dog bed from home to help orient your pet once you arrive. Providing some constancy across changes in location can be helpful for sensitive or anxious pets.
Many families already implementing a behavior plan for a sensitive or anxious pet may consider the holidays one of the rare times where they will be able to practice their behavior therapy exercises, and this may be true.
At the same time, the holidays can bring stress to our own lives in terms of family relations and preparations, and in some cases, working through a behavior plan with an anxious or aggressive dog is the last thing anyone wants to be focusing on during this time.
If an owner does decide to bring their anxious pet traveling, and to work on behavioral goals while at their destination, it is especially important to intermix practice time with down time as described above. Both pet and owner will need that break, and both will be better learners and trainers while practicing their behavioral goals when there is also this safe space for putting the dog when he or she cannot be the owner’s primary focus.
Whether you decide to bring your pet along on holiday travels or leave him at home, and whether your pet is running around the Christmas dinner table or relegated to a bedroom with her bones and bed, one thing that the holidays can provide, at the very least, is a list of New Year’s training and behavior goals for you to get started on in 2020!
Megan Maxwell, Ph.D., is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist whose column appears on the first Tuesday of every month in Extra. Volume may prohibit individual replies to emails. The information presented here may not be applicable for every pet and is not intended to serve in place of an individualized behavior or training plan.
