SUNDAY
Southwest Virginia Ballet: “The Nutcracker” Auditions
Open to children ages 7 or older. Dance experience is preferred but not required. Roles include mice, soldiers, angels and reindeer. 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tanglewood Mall, 4420 Electric Rd, Roanoke. Free. 387-3978.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY
PAW Patrol Live!
“Race to the Rescue”
An action-packed, music-filled production about the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger. However, Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol to the rescue! Tuesday: 6 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd. $21-$112. 375-9778.
