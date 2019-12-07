Just 80 miles north of Roanoke in the Shenandoah Valley sits one of the best little towns in America, according to Smithsonian and a host of other publications. Staunton, a burgh of 25,000 residents, offers an eclectic mix of theater, music, art and museums unusual for a place its size.
The town’s treasures include Sunspots SunSpot glass studio, where you can watch art being created or have a hand in crafting your own piece, as well as the summer Heifetz International Music Institute and the 70-piece Stonewall Brigade Band, a Staunton institution at Gypsy Hill Park for 165 summers. Staunton has six art galleries and six museums, including the Frontier Culture Museum, where visitors can visit the homes and taste the food of the region’s earliest immigrants.
Staunton’s downtown is lined with boutiques and one-of-a-kind specialty shops, such as Medieval Fantasies Co. Gyfte Shoppe, Staunton Trains & Hobbies, Wilderness Adventures outdoor store, Queen City Sewing, Fret Boss Guitar Works and Rachel’s Quilt Patch. A few blocks’ walk reveals a cheese and wine shop, four breweries, a chocolatier and an olive oil boutique. There’s Beverley Cigar Store, where you can smoke indoors to your heart’s content.
One of the town’s major draws is the American Shakespeare Center, housed in a landmark replica of London’s Blackfriars Playhouse. At the only such re-creation in the world of the bard’s indoor playhouse, original Shakespeare-era staging techniques such as role-doubling are replicated, and gender is often mirthfully ignored. The dramaturge here doesn’t shy away from an occasional bit of Elizabethan bawdy, either. For an extra jolt of drama, ask to be seated on the stage.
Under the direction of new artistic director Ethan McSweeny, the American Shakespeare Center is broadening its creative offerings. “The Willard Suitcases,” a musical centered on suitcases found in the attic of a closed insane asylum, recently had its world premiere on the Blackfriars stage to acclaim by The Washington Post. A parade of 18 inmates baring their souls could easily be a downer, but under the creative forces of McSweeny and the lyricist, these vignettes are were imaginative, tragic, strange and sometimes hilarious. Although “Suitcases” closed Dec. 1, Blackfriars’ Christmas shows opened last week. “Every Christmas Story Ever Told” continues through Dec. 26, and “A Christmas Carol” runs through Dec. 29.
A new Staunton lodging offering is housed ironically, in a former mental hospital. The lovely and surprisingly modern Blackburn Inn opened last year in an 1828 building of Western State Hospital, originally known as Western Lunatic Asylum. Now it is an attractively furnished boutique hotel with 12-foot ceilings, gorgeous winding staircases, a reading room and complimentary breakfasts on the sun porch. A spiral staircase leads to a cupola, where guests can enjoy a 360-degree view of Staunton and its twin sister mountains, Betsy Bell and Mary Gray.
For guests who want to lodge in the center of things, the Stonewall Jackson Hotel perches on the hill above Blackfriars Playhouse, within walking distance of almost everything in downtown Staunton. The tall windows, walk-in closets and oddly shaped corner rooms of the original 1924 hotel add charm. The original Wurlitzer theater organ on the mezzanine, touted as the only working one of its kind, is restored to playing condition, but you’ll only hear it in piano mode as the staff says its full sound is way too “exuberant.”
Staunton boasts many delicious and interesting places to sup, including a pho shop and Indian, Thai, Japanese, Chinese, Italian and Caribbean restaurants. But really, every visitor should make haste to the Beverley Street cafeé under the “Zynodoa” sign where sophisticated meets local in the Southern farm-to-table menu.
If you’ve wondered about the merits of free-range chicken, try it here. This succulent, slightly nutty bird is a different critter entirely from your usual corporate-farm fowl.
Ditto the seafood under the same management, just down the street at Blu Point Seafood. You can’t beat crab, fish and lobster that arrives fresh daily and is served by a staff that knows what goes best with what.
Staunton is the birthplace of Woodrow Wilson, the 28th U.S. president, and visitors can visit the Greek Revival manse where he was born, as well as his Presidential Library and Museum. The museum traces his journey from a 10-year-old who couldn’t read due to a learning disability, to president of Princeton University and then the nation. His 4-ton, 1919 Pierce-Arrow limousine is one of the museum’s highlights.
Other downtown not-to-be-misseds includeare: the bank museum in SunTrust, which showcases money printed in Staunton; the spy cameras, wooden cameras and daguerreotypes at the Camera Heritage Museum; and Tiffany-window-lined Trinity Church, which served as the capital of Virginia for 16 days in 1781. The town’s Traipse app makes a walking tour into a game with interesting tidbits and riddles to decipher.
The Frontier Culture Museum, just off Interstate 81, is one of the best places to experience how our forebears lived, what they ate, and what work was in those days. Eleven historic exhibits, including homes painstakingly imported from sites as far away as Europe and Africa, are staffed by interpreters who demonstrate daily activities of the period, from blacksmithing to shoring up the mud walls of the West African men’s house.
Lantern tours held evenings on Dec. 13-15 and Dec. 20-23 feature horse-drawn wagon rides from the Old World to the New wWorld, live music, refreshments and Christmas preparations on the homesteads. To reserve tickets, see https://tickets.frontiermuseum.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.