FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Rockbridge Mountain Music and Dance Festival

Folk music legend Mike Seeger created this event, which features lots of campsite jamming. Featured performers include Emily Miller and Jesse Milnes, Twin Creeks Stringband, dance caller Brian DeMarcus, Green Grass Cloggers and many more. Friday: 7:45 p.m., Saturday: noon. Glen Maury Park, Buena Vista. $15, camping $10 per person each night. rockbridgefestival.org.

SATURDAY

Black Jacket Symphony

Birmingham, Alabama-based band performs the music of Fleetwood Mac, including classic album “Rumours.” 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Road N.E., Roanoke. $25-$30. 853-5372.

SATURDAY

Belview UMC

Backpack Program Fundraiser

This event supports Belview United Methodist Church’s program that provides weekend food for students who participate in the free or reduced-cost lunch program at Belview Elementary and Christiansburg Middle schools. Young bluegrass band Gate 10 performs. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Belview United Methodist Church, 3619 Onyx Drive, Radford. Free. 639-1230.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Egyptian Festival

The second annual festival features Egyptian food and activities for the entire family. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saint Mary Coptic Orthodox Church, 4122 Cresthill Drive, Roanoke. Free to attend. 772-3242.

