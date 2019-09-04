FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Rockbridge Mountain Music and Dance Festival
Folk music legend Mike Seeger created this event, which features lots of campsite jamming. Featured performers include Emily Miller and Jesse Milnes, Twin Creeks Stringband, dance caller Brian DeMarcus, Green Grass Cloggers and many more. Friday: 7:45 p.m., Saturday: noon. Glen Maury Park, Buena Vista. $15, camping $10 per person each night. rockbridgefestival.org.
SATURDAY
Black Jacket Symphony
Birmingham, Alabama-based band performs the music of Fleetwood Mac, including classic album “Rumours.” 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Road N.E., Roanoke. $25-$30. 853-5372.
SATURDAY
Belview UMC
Backpack Program Fundraiser
This event supports Belview United Methodist Church’s program that provides weekend food for students who participate in the free or reduced-cost lunch program at Belview Elementary and Christiansburg Middle schools. Young bluegrass band Gate 10 performs. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Belview United Methodist Church, 3619 Onyx Drive, Radford. Free. 639-1230.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Egyptian Festival
The second annual festival features Egyptian food and activities for the entire family. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saint Mary Coptic Orthodox Church, 4122 Cresthill Drive, Roanoke. Free to attend. 772-3242.
