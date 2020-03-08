By Laura Krisch
Special to The Roanoke Times
Like most college towns, Blacksburg is home to a multitude of pizza restaurants. A Google search yields more than a dozen results within a 4-mile radius of downtown. Among the newest to join their ranks is Slice Queen, which specializes in creatively topped Detroit-style pizza by the slice, in addition to offering New York-style pizza and assorted sides. The pizzeria opened in October 2019, taking over the former Lefty’s (and briefly, Yassimmo Italian) restaurant location just down the street from Kroger on South Main.
The interior architecture has been adjusted somewhat since Lefty’s occupied the building. There’s now a large counter with an ordering area and bar seating that faces the kitchen-adjacent area. Decor and seating have been updated, with two long tables – one of which appears to be a tall, stainless steel kitchen fixture — running the length of the restaurant. Stools and benches maximize space at the latter. Half a dozen or so smaller tables are situated at either end of the dining room. Colorful artwork covers the walls, and there’s an area near the patio door where you can use paint to decorate a paper plate or a piece of paper to hang on the wall.
After some schedule coordination, I picked up a friend for a midweek pizza lunch. A different array of Detroit-style by-the-slice craft pizzas with different toppings are available each day ($4 per slice). There’s also an option to order a “Queen Special” of six slices ($20), akin to ordering a flight of beer or wine. We chose this option, which that day featured toppings that ranged from combinations of steak, bacon and jerk sauce (“The Jerk”) to Buffalo chicken, Buffalo cauliflower and cheddar cheese (the “Buffalo Soldier”). I grabbed a soda ($2.50) from the cooler at the counter and the proprietor handed over a paper cup of water for my partner.
Our pizza flight arrived on a heavy wooden cutting board after a bit of a wait, as there were a number of other diners and only one man running the show. I had already gathered some paper plates, napkins, hot peppers and Parmesan from a stand near the kitchen, and we happily dug in upon our food’s arrival. The Detroit-style crust was crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside, perfectly cooked, and a nice sturdy base for the generous toppings.
To categorize all of the different toppings on the various slices would be too much here, but the most interesting was the “Dorm Gourm,” with orange ginger sauce, ramen noodles, peppadew peppers, onion, mozzarella and sriracha, which we agreed had a decent flavor but a less than ideal texture. My favorite was the “Curry Veggie,” with red curry sauce, fried veggies and mozzarella. My friend liked the “Besto Pesto,” which was topped with chicken, pesto, red peppers and mozzarella. On all of the slices, the toppings were ample, well distributed and fresh.
I returned with the girl child for a pickup order after a school club meeting. This time we tried the New York-style white pizza ($8), boneless Buffalo wings ($.0.50 each) and pizza fries ($6.99). Everything was ready when we got there 20 minutes or so after ordering, still warm, and nicely packed up in pizza boxes. I had a brief friendly chat with the woman minding the store and we were on our way home with a hot dinner.
In contrast to Detroit-style, New York-style pizza crust is thin and soft enough to fold in half. Slice Queen did not disappoint with this crust either. It was also perfectly cooked with intermittent char marks along the bottom and edges from the oven, was slightly chewy without being tough, and was pliable enough for folding. The white topping, presumably mozzarella and ricotta, was flecked with herbs and lightly dotted with browned bubbles all across the surface. The taste was rich and flavorful, and I added a dash of red pepper flakes to mine for a little kick. The girl, who is super particular about her pizza, consumed most of it and took the rest to school for lunch the next day.
The fries were, I realized upon opening them, not my best take-out choice. Due to the packaging, they’d become somewhat steamed inside their foil packet. The homemade pizza sauce incorporated into the stack was bright and tangy, but it also added to the sogginess. Mozzarella cheese on top did bind things together, however, and mini pepperonis added a nice salty bite. Despite their relative limpness, the boy child happily consumed them all (minus the few I stole). He similarly devoured the chicken wings, which I stole three of before he got started. These were nice crispy “wings,” that were really more nugget than wing, made of real chicken and tender on the inside. The boy dipped his in some barbecue sauce while I had blue cheese dip.
Despite the sheer number of pizza joints in town, with its distinctive Detroit-style crust and unique toppings of the week, Slice Queen manages to stand out. It’s also one of the few places in town where you can get pizza by the slice. Their extended Friday and Saturday hours mean you can satisfy your late-night cravings, and their midday hours mean you can take your kid/friend/date/etc. for a reasonably sized lunch. Slice Queen also recently added DoorDash delivery and chownow pickup ordering (note that they receive more of the profits from the pickup service) — making it even easier to eat like slice royalty.
