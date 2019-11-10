Ninja Cafe has been open for more than a year and is within walking distance of my house. But it was not until recently that I checked it out. The kids and I went on a Saturday, managing to time our visit at the same moment an outage knocked out power to most of South Main Street. (Even Kroger was closed! Unheard of!) The cafe employees were still gamely running things, but operating on a cash-only, no cooked/blended items basis.
Kung Fu tea is one of the main draws to the cafe, bubble tea in particular. However, Ninja also serves appetizers, sushi, poke (diced raw fish) bowls and cooked bowls. Orders are placed and paid for at the front counter, where you can also watch staff assemble your food and drink.
The boy just wanted a seaweed salad ($4) and mango green tea punch ($3.50). The girl briefly confused the staff by choosing the spicy tuna sushi burrito ($9.50) without the tuna, but it was quickly sorted out. I had a poke bowl ($10.50) and grapefruit green tea punch ($3.50).
The dining room has about a dozen tables and booths as well as bar seating that looks out onto South Main Street. The interior itself is mostly white with red accents, and is what you’d expect from a fast casual restaurant. Everything was clean, and there were ample condiments, water, napkins, etc. set out at a station near the back of the dining room. An assortment of games and cards are also available to patrons, and we picked up a pack of cards and sat at the window to play rummy while we waited for our food.
We played a couple of hands before our food was brought to the end of the order counter. Everything was packed and bagged so we could eat there or take things to go. I handed out the food while the kids fetched some napkins and chopsticks, and then we dug in.
The simplest of our orders, the seaweed salad, was firm and crunchy, and tossed with sesame seeds. The spicy tuna sushi burrito — sans tuna — contained masago (capelin roe; i.e., fish eggs), cream cheese, seaweed salad, purple cabbage, avocado, cucumber, lettuce and a spicy mayo and sriracha sauce. This was bound in a seaweed wrapper with rice. Even without the tuna, the sushi-rrito was substantial. There was a nice crunch to the roll, which I suspect would have been offset well with the creaminess of the spicy tuna. The sauce was spicy, but not overly so, and all of the ingredients were fresh. The masago and the seaweed salad gave the roll a salty tang.
Poke bowls offer choices of sushi or brown rice, two proteins, three veggies, two toppings and a sauce. (Extra proteins, veggies and toppings available for $2, $1 and $0.75, respectively.) My bowl comprised sushi rice, spicy tuna, spicy salmon, green onion, seaweed salad, ginger, edamame, tempura flakes and yuzu sauce. This dish, too, was sizable. Atop the rice, items were arranged in sections around the bowl. Healthy scoops of cubed tuna and salmon poke were pre-tossed in a semi-spicy sauce. Vegetables and edamame provided a colorful contrast to the bowl, both visually and taste-wise, and yuzu sauce brought a soy and citrus brightness to the meal. I enjoyed being able to combine ingredients from each section for different texture/taste experiences.
I returned with my daughter on a rainy weekday to get some takeout. As before, the staff was friendly and efficient, keying our order in quickly for the cooks to assemble. This time, the kids and I got cooked bowls ($8), plus an order of harumaki (springrolls, essentially; $3), along with seaweed salad and a salmon sushi burrito ($9) for a friend.
The cooked bowls are like the poke bowls with the obvious distinction that the protein is cooked. My bowl consisted of sushi rice, shrimp tempura (extra $2.25), tamago (a sweet omelette, cubed in this case), pickled radish, cucumber, inari (tofu skin), ginger and eel sauce. As with the poke bowls, the serving was huge. Four tempura shrimp sat atop the bowl, panko-crisp outside and tender inside, though not particularly flavorful. Inari and tamago were a sweet spongy contrast to pickled radish and cucumber, with pickled ginger alternately providing flavor and serving as a between-bites palate cleanser. The soy-based eel sauce (not made of eels!) was sweet and salty, lending a complementary flavor to the other dish components.
My daughter chose a vegan bowl, which offers a choice of six veggies instead of five and a protein. She selected sushi rice, cucumber, avocado, purple cabbage, edamame, cream cheese and masago (thus making it non-vegan, I realize). Asking for no sauce, she essentially got a big salad atop a bed of rice, which she happily consumed save for about a cup and a half of rice at the bottom of the bowl. She, too, enjoyed combining different ingredients for unique flavor mashups.
The boy wanted beef with lettuce, green onion, seaweed salad, pink ginger, edamame and a honey wasabi sauce. Unfortunately, he didn’t care for the sauce, which was well incorporated into the dish, so I ended up sampling some then adding it to my leftovers for the next day. I found the sauce tasty — spicy and sweet. It worked particularly well with the beef, which was, unfortunately, pretty tough and chewy.
Everyone enjoyed the harumaki, which were piping hot with a standard spring roll mix of cabbage and vegetables. Not particularly unique or flavorful, they were still perfectly adequate. The other appetizer, seaweed salad, was as crunchy and bright as on our previous visit.
The salmon sushi burrito contained, within its walls of seaweed and rice, smoked salmon, crab salad, avocado, purple cabbage, cucumber, lettuce, spicy mayo and eel sauce. The portion of salmon was generous, and the smoked fish had a good flavor. The texture of the salmon and seaweed salad paired nicely with the crunch of the cabbage and cucumber, while the avocado lent creaminess to the dish. The sauces were spicy and sweet, but not too much of either. This dish, too, was large enough that half of it went home with my friend, who described the dish as “light but filling.”
I previously noted that the Ninja Cafe serves Kung Fu teas as one of its specialties, bubble tea (Google it) among the most popular. Unfortunately, I have a long-standing aversion, and could not coerce any of my fellow diners to try it. I can report that a mom friend says her kids give it a big thumbs up. As noted above, my son and I did try the tea punch on our first visit. Neither his, with chunks of mango at the bottom, nor mine, grapefruit, was a big hit. Objectively, it was fine, but the flavor was a bit too floral for us.
I’m glad we finally stopped by Ninja Cafe. Though the same items appear in many dishes, there are a multitude of combinations to try and it’s a quick, convenient stop to get some sushi, poke or tea. The staff is friendly, the food is prepared quickly, is reasonably priced, and ready for consumption on-site or off. Perhaps most importantly, all the ingredients look and taste fresh — a must when it comes to raw fish.
