Suzie Leslie, of Blacksburg, shared this photo of a Nashville warbler, writing: “Throughout the morning of May 9, with temperatures near freezing, Nashville and Cape May warblers refueled for their migratory trips by eating aphids from our native coral honeysuckle (Lonicera sempervirens) growing in large pots on our deck. The warblers were occasionally joined by the nesting resident song sparrow and by hummingbirds nectaring on the tubular flowers. Soon the birds will also be feeding aphids to their young.”
Leslie emphasized that she was sharing this and several other images “...so that people may learn to love their aphids as valuable bird food and resist the urge to spray.”
