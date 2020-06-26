The following students have received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hollins University.
- Maegan Renee Agee, from Botetourt, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology. She is the child of Danny Agee of Roanoke.
- Samantha “Sam” Danielle Atkinson from Blue Ridge received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. She graduated cum laude. A graduate of Lord Botetourt High School, she is the child of Wilson and Melissa Atkinson of Blue Ridge.
- Jameea Monae Bailey, from Roanoke, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in business. She is the child of Jermaine and Tameka Bailey of Roanoke.
- Chloe Jean Bauman, an Adult Horizon student from Roanoke County, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.
- Savannah Danielle Biggs from Roanoke, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. She graduated cum laude. She is the child of Stephanie Hogan and Travis Biggs.
- Tiffany Marie Cash, an Adult Horizon student from Roanoke County, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in business. She graduated cum laude.
- Mei Lin Cosgriff Chan, an Adult Horizon student from Roanoke County, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in business.
- Morgan Elizabeth Donelson from Roanoke County, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in studio art. She is a graduate of Northside High School. She is the child of Ron and Candace Donelson of Roanoke.
- Madison “Madi” Simms Hill from Blue Ridge, received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and environmental science. She is a graduate of Lord Botetourt High School. Daughter of Sandy and Joshua Simms of Troutville.
- Jenny Shelton Johnson, an Adult Horizon student from Southwest Roanoke County, received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
- Christine Melissa Kelly, an Adult Horizon student from Vinton, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science.
- Savannah Nicole Perdue, an Adult Horizon student from Salem, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology. She graduated cum laude.
- Lauren Elizabeth Mundy, from Buchanan, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in film on Oct. 1, 2019. Child of Jennifer and Tommy Mundy; graduate of James River High School.
The following students received a master’s degree from Hollins University.
The following students received a Master of Arts in Teaching degree in education from Hollins University.
- Lauren Gabrielle Beversluis, M.A.T. in education, from Salem
- Dallas Green Gray, M.A.T. in education, from Daleville
- Kathleen Elizabeth Cornelison, M.A.T. in education, from Fincastle
- Robin Hummel Grove, M.A.T. in education, from Christiansburg
- Tara Celeste Kontra Montague, M.A.T. in education, from Vinton
- Leeandrea Rashell Oliver, M.A.T. in education, from Roanoke County
- Aura Cecilia Sanchez-Cobo, M.A.T. in education, from Roanoke County
- Stephanie Ann Tawney, M.A.T. in education, from Christiansburg
The following students received a Master of Arts in Liberal Studies degree from Hollins University.
- Dianna Hackley-Hunt, M.A.L.S. in social sciences, from Roanoke County
- Mary Ellen Apgar, M.A.L.S. in leadership on Oct. 1, 2019, from Roanoke County
Hollins is an independent liberal arts university offering undergraduate education to women, selected graduate programs for men and women, and community outreach initiatives. Founded in 1842 as Virginia’s first chartered women’s college, its distinctions include a nationally ranked creative writing program, one of the oldest study abroad programs in the country, and extensive internship opportunities.
