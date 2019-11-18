Fa la la, let’s get drawing! We are now accepting entries in our annual wrapping paper design contest. So, kids, grab those crayons, paints and markers and show us what the holiday season means to you.

For our 13th annual contest, children ages 12 and younger are invited to send us an original design with a winter holiday theme. We’ll choose a winner from two different age groups, and their designs will be turned into a sheet of newsprint “wrapping paper” that readers can use to wrap their presents.

HOW TO DRAW

Submit your original design on an 8½-by-11-inch piece of unlined paper, with the child’s name, age, address and telephone number on the back. Keep in mind that the winning drawings will be reproduced in repeating patterns.

WHO CAN ENTER

The contest is open to children ages 12 and younger. Only one entry per child, please. We’ll choose winners in two categories: ages 7 and younger; and ages 8 to 12.

HOW TO SUBMIT

Mail the designs to Roanoke Times Wrapping Paper Contest, c/o Suzanne Miller, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke, VA 24011.

We prefer having the original designs, which reproduce better. Please do not scan and email entries. Don’t trace or copy other people’s artwork.

Entries must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. We’ll publish the winners in the Sunday, Dec. 15, Extra section.

Because of the volume of submissions, entries cannot be returned, so remember to make your own copy before mailing the picture.

Happy drawing!

Suzanne Miller is the Features Editor, and edits the Roanoke Times' Discover Magazine. She also helps readers enter calendar submissions and public announcements.

