We have all been there. After engorging yourself on an enormous meal of meat loaf, mashed potatoes, green beans with biscuits and gravy, letting out that belt buckle two more notches just does not give enough relief from your indulgence. Death by chocolate cheesecake is offered, but that would just compound the misery. What is needed is what Europeans call a digestif, a bitter liqueur that will settle the stomach and aid digestion. One very popular version is the Italian amaro Fernet Branca.
The libation is a dark potion produced by macerating a clear grain-derived brandy with an assortment of herbs known for their bitter, earthy flavor and soothing, healing properties. The flavor is definitely different, as my take on it is pretty much like liquefied black dirt, but in a good way. The potion originated in Italy and has amassed a cult following in the United States. It is wildly popular in Argentina where it is mixed with a small amount of cola over ice, making a drink called Fernet con Coca. It is considered the national drink of Argentina and is so popular, the parent company, Fratelli, has a separate production facility there where it is made with sugar cane spirit. Some folks like it mixed with coffee after a meal.
Fernet is classified as an amaro, which is a bitter liqueur. Don’t confuse this with amaretto, a sweet, almond flavored liqueur. Fernet Branca falls under the more specific classification of a Fernet, which is a bitterer version of amaro. The alcoholic strength of Fernet available here is 39%. Oddly it was exempted from prohibition as it was considered to be a stomach ache remedy at the time. It is too bitter to chug anyway.
The libation was created in 1845 in Milan, Italy by an apothecary named Bernandino Branco who invented an imaginary Dr. Fernet to lend credibility to his medicinal claims. Early versions contained opiates, but that is no longer the case. Today’s recipe is a closely guarded secret, but it is known to contain 27 herbs and botanicals, including rhubarb, chamomile, iris, cinnamon, saffron from Iran, zedoary and myrrh from the horn of Africa. Myrrh was used for embalming in ancient times and was one of the gifts of the three wise men to the baby Jesus. The president of the company, Niccolo Branca, knows the recipe and makes sure it is mixed correctly. The logo is an aggressive eagle, holding a bottle, perched atop a globe. It was created in 1893 by Leopoldo Metlicovitz.
There is a great deal of lore associated with Fernet, most notably their coin challenge. It is like a secret handshake among bartenders. Someone who owns a coveted Fernet coin can walk into a bar and lay the coin down on the counter. If the bartender cannot lay down his coin, he must pour a shot of Fernet or buy you a drink. If the bartender can lay down a coin, then you are on the hook for a drink. The practice originated in World War I when a lieutenant was shot down behind enemy lines and lost all forms of ID except his squadron’s signature coin. After he escaped his captors, the coin convinced his allies whothat found him that he was legitimate.
There are thousands of these coins from all over the world. Fernet sponsors a contest in which applicants must demonstrate their devotion to Fernet. Bartenders whothat want to participate must show their love of Fernet by making it a staple in their cocktails. They can create a design for a coin and submit it to the company and if selected, 100 colorful coins of that design will be minted and distributed. Local bartender Jackie Gentry, who crafts drinks at Roanoke’s Stellina and Fortunato, won last year for her design for her design for Virginia and won again in 2019. Her 2018 design is clever, Virginia is for Bitter Lovers, and it depicts two cardinals, the state bird of Virginia. Stellina is planning a party in December when the 2019 coin is released.
Folks who have earned coins must keep the coin with them at all times and should be able to retrieve them within four movements. If you fail to produce the coin, you must pay for a round of drinks. Coins have been made commemorating New York’s Twin Towers and the National Bartenders Association. Owners of the coins are considered part of the Fernet family and can create an instant bond by walking into a bar and laying the coin on the counter. Owners of coins are very protective and if they show them to you they will keep a keen eye out so their coin does not disappear. Gentry says that those who buy coins over the internet are cheating. “They should be earned,” she says.
Tasting note: Available locally only at the Virginia ABC stores.
Fernet Branca
Milan, Italy
This unique potion has a dark, opaque, onyx color and is a bit viscous in the glass. The aromas are a complex blend of rhubarb, cinnamon, earth and captivating essences you cannot really put your finger on. The palate is bold, with deep earthy flavors of dark damp roots and a bit of root beer and medicinal herbs. There is a bit of sweetness, but it is completely overpowered by bitterness. Interesting flavors linger on the finish. Take another sip and you will detect flavors you missed the first time. This is why bartenders are so intrigued with this — it is multi-dimensional. Not for the faint of heart. 39% alcohol by volume. $30 per 750 ml bottle.
