The torrid heat of summer has been humanely replaced by the crisp, cool air of fall. Multicolored leaves swirl in the breeze as they wend their way to the earth. Aromas of burning hardwoods, pumpkin pies and savory sausages waft through the air, inviting the company of red wines from the Southern France’s Rhone Valley. The area is divided into the Northern and Southern rhones, which produce distinctly different wines. Some white is produced in the area, but today we are focusing on reds, more suitable for cooler weather. The Northern reds made predominately from Syrah are brooding, rich and expensive, so this column will explore the Southern area.
Southern Rhone appellations include wines such as Cotes du Rhone, Lirac and Ventoux. More regal names include Vacqueyras and Chateauneuf du Pape. Southern Rhone reds are usually blended from grenache, a medium-bodied grape known for bright raspberry and peppery flavors; mouvedre, a rustic, leathery tasting variety; and syrah, a lusty deep-red grape with hints of blueberry, spice and violet. The varieties cinsault and carignan are often thrown into the mix, but over 20 varieties are produced in the area. Cotes du Rhone wines are affordable and available.
The Rhone Valley is located in Southern France just north of the port of Marseille and is noted for hot weather, which helps grapes reach optimum ripeness. More sugar translates to higher alcohol, thus it is not unusual for Rhone wines to attain over 14% alcohol. A signature feature of the region’s climate is Le Mistral, a fierce wind that is funneled through the valley like a runaway train. The Mistral helps cool the vineyard, maintaining desired balancing acidity, and removes humidity from the vineyard, keeping mold and fungi in check. The wind can be so violent that it damages grape clusters, so some vineyards are sheltered by natural features.
The vines are often pruned in a goblet shape, and older vines have a twisted and gnarled appearance. The soils are a mixture of clay, sand, limestone and lots of rocks and pebbles. Winemakers avoid the use of new oak barrels and instead ferment the wines in neutral concrete tanks to capture the flavors of earth and grapes.
The Romans founded the town of Vienne in 125 AD and began planting grapes in the area. The area became famous for its bold wines, which were sometimes added to more prestigious Burgundies that had an anemic alcohol content. In 1923, Rhone wine producers led the way in the creation of the French Appellation of Origin Control laws. Winemaker and lawyer Baron LeRoy was selected by his peers to set conditions and regulations for the Chateauneuf du Pape appellation to ensure consistent quality. The courts approved the measures in 1933, and the regulations went on to become law regulating the quality of all French wines.
Chateauneuf du Pape, meaning the new home of the pope, began in 1309 when Pope Clement V, a wine lover, moved his seat to Avignon, France, due to a dispute between the King of France and the Papacy. Clement and the next seven popes sent workers out to plant and harvest grapes until the seat moved back to Rome in 1378. In the early days, most wine was used in religious sacraments. Over time, quality improved, and today it is considered to be a regal wine.
Many vineyards have a floor covered with large round stones known as galets. These stones were sheared off mountains in ancient time and tumbled by the river, which made them smooth. These stones absorb the sun’s heat and reflect it back into the vineyard at night. The wine, is succulent, rich and smooth, with flavors of black fruits, pepper, saddle leather, earth and tea. Less tannic than Cabernet, it pairs well with roasted turkey or even better with rosemary-infused lamb. I often serve it with Thanksgiving dinner.
Tasting Notes for Rhone Wines
Alain Jaume Haut de Brun Cotes du Rhone 2016
Orange, France
This family-owned enterprise has been in business since 1826. The vineyard is organically farmed and features grenache, syrah, cinsault and mouvedre. The soil composition is an alluvial wash of clay and limestone. The crushed grapes, or must, are fermented in neutral vats. The wine displays a deep red color and aromas of blackberries and crushed black pepper. The palate is rich and savory. Serve with pinto beans on a weeknight. 14% ABV. $14.
Alain Jaume Lirac “Roquedon” 2015
Orange, France
Lirac is one of the 16 named appellations known within Rhone as a Cru, named after the village near Chateauneuf du Pape. The blend of grapes is similar to the wine above, but this one is more intense. A deep purple robe gives way to aromas of plums, earth, lavender, spices and tar. The palate is a wash of intense blackberry liqueur flavors with an earthy note and mild tannins. Serve this hearty wine with braised short ribs on a cold night. 14.5% ABV. $17.
Pierre Rougon Vacqueyras 2015
Carpentras, France
This vintner believes that wine is made in the vineyard. The vines are goblet trained, and the vineyard is covered with round stones. The wine is a blend of 60% grenache, 30% syrah and 10% mouvedre. The color is crimson but not too dark. Aromas of black fruits and saddle leather waft from the glass. The wine is silky on the palate with notes of black raspberries and pepper. Tannins are mild. Serve with sage-seasoned pork chops. 14% ABV. $28.
Chateau La Croix des Pins Les 3 Villages Ventoux 2016
Mazan, France
The Ventoux AOC is named for the imposing Mont Ventoux that towers over the region. The mountain is often referred to as “Giant of Provence” since the southern area is adjacent to Provence. Massive amounts of sunlight ripen grenache, syrah, marselan and carignon to perfection. The vineyard is sheltered from the Mistral by the mountain and huge cliffs. A dark cordovan robe is displayed, and aromas of smoke and red fruit predominate. The wine is bright and fresh with soft tannins and would pair with lamb shanks roasted with garlic and rosemary. 14% ABV. $16.
Galet du Roi Chateauneuf du Pape 2015
Vignoles, France
Here is the rare miracle of an affordable Chateauneuf du Pape. It is a special bottling for Kysela, the importer, who also happens to be a distributor in Virginia. The wine displays a deep crimson hue, and the nose has notes of charred red meats, crushed black pepper, herbs and spice. The wine is rich and warm on the palate with faint hints of star anise, clove and allspice. Mild tannins complete the finish. Serve it with a feast of roasted turkey. 14% ABV. $25.
