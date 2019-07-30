Before the Volstead Act outlawed alcohol in America in 1920, communities were served by local pubs and breweries where residents congregated for refreshment, fellowship and conviviality. When alcohol became legal again in 1933, most small breweries had gone out of business, and the few larger ones that survived began to consolidate, leading to the gargantuan, market-controlling commercial breweries we have today. With recent changes in Virginia ABC laws, small local breweries are staging a revival. A good example is A Few Old Goats Brewing, located in Roanoke’s West End neighborhood. I have visited a few times, and the experiences have been delightful.
A few years ago, Ed Walker purchased the old Health Department building on Eighth Street. Walker converted a portion of the building into nice apartments, but a group of old Cleveland Browns fans that were also avid homebrewers acquired the other portion of the building and invested their own money and sweat equity to create a brewery. The bar and tasting room are currently located in the old auditorium, as attested to by two high doors that previously opened to a now-removed stage. The old goats are Ken McGraw and his wife, Joyce; Curtis Reed; Craig Hodge; and a few volunteers. I have been told there is a silent partner, as well.
Ken McGraw is an English professor at a local college, which helps him concoct creative and whimsical monikers for brews. For example, there is Cursory Glance IPA, Tall Boy Cream Ale and Tethered Fears, a special-edition bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout created to commemorate the brewery’s one-year anniversary, which occurred in July. McGraw explained that they came up with the name over a few beers late at night. Everyone has fears, so they tether their fears to certain things. The brew is formidable, at about 12% alcohol, but very rich and flavorful.
The goats did most of the construction work themselves. They used online instructions and ordered a concrete counter kit to create the dark gray bar top. McGraw said they had to pack the forms with fiberglass for reinforcement, pour the special concrete mixture and then stain and seal it. The bar top does not look like concrete. They built a walk-in cooler out of panels made from stainless steel and Styrofoam. The cooler is a large, matte black box with tap handles on the front, facing the bar. The tap handles sport stylish goat heads, which Reed found online. The taps are connected to vessels of freshly made beer inside the cooler. Hand-drawn renderings of goats drawn by patrons are attached to the front of the cooler.
The place has a cozy, unassuming atmosphere. Regular customers are greeted by name when they walk in. Many styles of beer are available, from fruit-flavored gose (a sour brew), Ghost Saison and a very rich, opulent porter. Depending on the beer, the available servings are a 13- or 16-oz. glass ($6-$7); 8-oz. ($3.50-$4); 5-oz. ($2.50-$4); and a 32-oz. growler refill ($10-$13). Tasting flights of four 5-oz. glasses are also available.
There are tables and chairs in the tasting room, as well as outside on the patio, and various food trucks are frequently present. Regular events like trivia contests and paint nights provide entertainment for patrons. The brewers are innovative so sometimes the offerings change. They have other styles other than those I review below, including a milk imperial stout and some barrel-aged brews. They are closed for brewing Mondays and Tuesdays.
Tasting Notes for A Few Old Goats Brewery
Tall Boy Cream Ale
The goats say this is one of their most popular brews. The Cream Ale style was invented by Northeastern brewers who were used to making ales, but instead of fermenting them warm, they fermented them at cool temperatures. Oats are added to the grain mix, resulting in a crisp, light refreshing beer that has a light golden color. Great for hydration after mowing grass on a hot day. It is also available in an orange and vanilla version. 4.5% ABV.
Ghost Saison
Saison, meaning season, originated in Belgium when brewers looking to slake the thirst of farm workers brewed light beers during the winter with airborne yeast and allowed the beer to age until the summer. McGraw says using airborne yeast is risky, so he uses a commercial Saison yeast. The brew has a hazy, golden color, spicy aromas and a sweet malt palate with just a trace of sourness. 6.7% ABV.
Eternal Secret IPA
This brew features Galaxy and Vic Secret hop varieties. Galaxy hops originated in Australia by crossing the varieties Pride of Ringwood and Perle. The resulting hops had a very high percentage of essential oils, which impart an inviting fruity and aromatic component to the beer. Vic Secret hops are known to add a pineapple flavor note. Eternal Secret has a light yellow hazy color and a crisp and refreshing hop bite, finishing with a bit of bitterness. Those who like hops will enjoy this brew. 6.2% ABV.
Lil’ Red Irish Red
Roasted barley (barley that has been roasted without being malted) is employed here to impart a deep red color. This brew showcases malt flavors over hops and displays notes of roasted toffee, fresh baked bread and a touch of smoke. The brew is smooth and rich and is a good choice for folks that are not crazy about hops. 5.2% ABV.
Outhouse Porter
If I had tasted this without knowing what it was, I would have identified it as a stout. It has a thick tan head and is black and opaque in the glass. Aromas of toast, coffee, chocolate and smoke lead to a palate of rich, sweet roasted malt flavors with a nice roasted bitterness from the addition of Black Patent malt. A robust brew. 6.5% ABV.
Mitigated Clarity NEDIPA
I asked what a NEDIPA was and was told that it’s a New England Double India Pale Ale. There is some discussion among beer geeks as to whether NEDIPA is a legitimate style, but the Goats have run with it. The brew has a deep hazy golden color and a thick rocky head. There are pronounced aromas from the Motueka and Citra hops but rich malt flavors on the palate as no bittering hops were used. A real mouthful. 8.6% ABV.