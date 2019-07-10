If you have questions about renewable energy, the third annual Floyd Energy Fest will likely provide the answers — not to mention solar-powered ice pops.

The rain-or-shine event focused on the latest innovations in energy runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Chantilly Farm in Floyd.

According to organizers, more than 20 vendors will be on-site to answer questions about alternative energy. Vehicles scheduled to make appearances include two Tesla automobiles, the SustainFloyd VoltzWagon and Apple Ridge Farm’s mobile classroom, which is housed in a 1917 boxcar and powered by solar and wind energy.

Starting at 10 a.m., presentations will tackle such issues as climate change, energy-efficient home systems, solar and geothermal energy and more.

Cocoa Mia’s homemade ice pops will be stocked in a freezer powered by a mobile solar generator. Other amenities include food from Plenty!, Bootleg BBQ and Gracious Day Greens, plus coffee brewed by Red Rooster.

A children’s area will include arts and crafts, Legos and other activities.

Tickets will be sold at the door and cost $5 for individuals or $10 per family. For more information, visit sustainfloyd.org.

Suzanne Miller is the Features Editor, and edits the Roanoke Times' Discover Magazine. She also helps readers enter calendar submissions and public announcements.

