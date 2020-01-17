In order to give light, one must first burn.
— Rumi
A new therapy is recently in the works for what ails.
What ails, at this time on Earth, is everything, so any hint of a cure is worth some attention. In this case, it’ll have to be proactive attention, as news of this discovery isn’t likely to bonk you on the head.
The promising new curative won’t be getting airtime through millions of ads Big Pharm might fund, after all, as this good medicine is not even on the market. It’s a prescription you can’t buy, in fact, or even take, because Not Taking is the very nature of this medicine.
What can a don’t-take Rx possibly do?
Researchers are now finding this unusual therapy to be a powerful immune-tuner, for one. It catalyzes decreases in all kinds of modern-day pathologies: cancerous tumors, endocrine disruptions, inflammation, plaque, insulin resistance, Type II diabetes, depression and mood disorders.
Grumpiness, apathy, obesity-related disorders, insomnia, auto-immune conditions and allergies; Parkinson’s, amyloid plaque and propensity for Alzheimer’s, toxic buildup and brain fog: All these, research now indicates, may well be reduced, avoided or in some cases eliminated by this un-prescribed prescription.
What is it?
Ignite yourself
The process is called “autophagy” (“aw-TAHF-a-gee”).
This Greekified, unappealing cough of a word means, literally, “devouring oneself.” It’s a vital recycling/combusting process triggered by states of deprivation. So, of course, it is not really “new.”
For eons, during food-scant winter/spring phases of the year, humans largely fasted. Like the other animals, plants and trees around them, they had to turn from external supply to inner fuel.
This need to self-combust ignited a process recognized by ancient healers and spiritual leaders alike as highly beneficial, not only to physical health, but mental/spiritual/societal.
Wisdom traditions considered self-denial conducive to understanding, ego-reduction, moral growth and heightened awareness — of one’s environment (inner and outer), and realms far bigger than self.
Mostly ignored by centuries of industrial, consumer-style medicine (aimed at adding stuff to self, not subtracting), the useful effects of fasting have only in recent decades sparked fresh medical interest, especially through cellular and cancer research.
Why is autophagy so medically helpful?
Death into life
When deprived of food, an animal basically begins to transform itself. It recycles, converts and reuses its own stored fat, debris, infected cellular bits and mangled parts.
The immune system — able to slacken off somewhat when external supplies were more constant — now has to smarten up, get moving and scour the body for defective proteins, damaged elements and other idle materials to bust up and reform for the good of living cells and organs.
It’s a process so key to health, many studies find the disruption of autophagy processes a likely cause of several health disorders, including neurodegenerative sorts.
Will any of this research dissuade us Americans to deny or constrain ourselves?
I doubt it. We’ll instead want these benefits in pill form, no matter the cost. A fast — even the slightest reduction, conservation or self-restraint — would seem to us “extreme,” depressing, suspect, even dangerous — besides un-American, indeed bad-for-the-economy.
This very misunderstanding, in fact, is our main pathology today. It’s the exact delusion that disrupts life’s vital autophagies within and around us. It’s why we’d rather burn the whole biosphere than combust ourselves with love, exertion, effort and gratitude for greater life.
Scorched earth
For the entire past year — indeed decade — vast portions of Earth have been on fire. It seems we’re on track to burn up our own planet in a too-quick, wastrel bonfire it was not made to endure.
Autophagy itself is a fire. But it’s a slow, life-giving sort, glowing with lovely restraint through eons of planetary evolution.
It catalyzes growth, transforming lowly, immature, eat-a-lot grubs into mature, high-flying, pollinating fireflies and butterflies who need very little. It digests tadpoles into singing frogs; one little acorn into a vast, leafy, majestic, wildlife-nurturing, oxygen-pumping, shelter-providing oak.
To see some big autophagy, hike up into your nearest mountain forest, forget yourself and look around. Our Appalachians, for over 300 million years, have been combusting themselves for the good of greater life.
Once as high and sharp as today’s Himalayas, these kindly, old, slump-shouldered mountains have long reduced and digested themselves — through plankton, bird poop, soil microbes, lichens, wintergreen, galax, bears, trees, leaf litter and hawks — into singing, blooming, feeding, water-housing, delicious-aired, life-renewing jubilation.
You don’t have to starve yourself to see that this autophagy is a joyful banquet, besides good medicine. Spend a day there, PB sandwich or none — and see if you yourself don’t also ignite, deep in the gut, with a renewed joy and appetite for the continued life of Earth.
