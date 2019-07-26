“I wake and feel the fell of dark, not day.”
— Gerard Manley Hopkins
At last. The late-July nights are expanding, with one big sigh of relief. The contentious, hot-air-filled, noisy summer of 2019 has begun to expire in the USA.
May the roomier, longer nights bring you blessed darkness, air, verticality and stillness. May it all (plus this column!) put you to sleep.
That’s what we need at this time on Earth — better sleep. That’s not just indicated by all the planetary wake-up calls we keep snooze-buttoning through. It shows up in myriad diseases nobody has traced down to their roots in sleep deficiency — until now.
“The decimation of sleep, throughout industrialized nations, is having a catastrophic effect on our health, our wellness, even the safety of our children,” says Matthew Walker, a neuroscience professor who researches and writes tirelessly on sleep. “We have a silent, sleep loss epidemic, and it’s one of the biggest health challenges we face in the 21st century.”
Ignore this, go back to sleep
As sophisticated and artificially intelligent as humans have become, sleep research indicates that we still need the eight-plus hours per day of earthy, humbling sleep our kind evolved over the eons to require.
Only in recent decades have we considered sleep optional — a boring waste of consumer and spectator time.
Today, 1 out of 2 adults in developed nations “gets by” on six hours of sleep a night — an amount whose insufficiency, Walker says, mangles the human genetic fabric, switching off genes involved with immune function and triggering other genes associated with inflammation, tumors and cardiovascular disease.
That’s with six hours. I know several folk who get four, and some (in the health care field!) have told me they get just two — by choice. “I’ve just never been one to sleep; I like to be up and doing stuff,” one told me with a shrug. She has pancreatic cancer.
Wired and tired
How did we (yawn) get this way? In 1910, adults reported a nine-hour average nightly slumber.
By 1942, the U.S. sleep tank average was 7.8. More people had acquired radios and electric lights — more inducements and triggers to stay up. The exciting City-that-Never-Sleeps (an envied distinction of NYC at that time) lit up the sky, evoking awe and aspirations elsewhere to become just such a glittery buzzing place.
By the 1990s, every city was open for business ’round the clock, super-lit-up, suburbs and many rural parts likewise. Residences likewise blazed bright late into the night. Then came the seductive screens like 24/7 sunbeams-in-the-hand, irresistibly drawing the human brain and cuing “Yippee, it’s daytime!”
By 2013, the American sleep average had shrunk to 6.8 hours. Today, it’s about 6.5.
Only 11% of U.S. teenagers get sufficient sleep, exactly at a time of life when the brain and body critically need defragging, brain-configuring sleep. Their elders work ’round the clock, often filling the oddly termed “down time” with second or third jobs, family chores or internet buzz, deferring sleep till a rare day off — or paralyzing illness.
Sleep on it
What does all this sleep loss do? Nothing great.
“Every major disease afflicting us now has links, many of them causal, to lack of sleep,” Walker reports of the recent research he and others have done.
Alzheimer’s, other sorts of cognitive impairment, mood disorders, addictions, auto-immune diseases and other stress disorders, strokes, insulin resistance, basic colds and flu — all can take hold through sleep loss.
One study found that the immune system’s cancer-fighting “killer cell” activity dropped by 70% the day after research-subjects were allowed only four hours of sleep, versus eight.
Cancer is now linked so strongly to sleep-deficiency that night shift work has been listed by the World Health Organization as a probable carcinogen.
Sleep loss likewise allows heart disease to develop. That’s from medical research, but Walker cites evidence nobody had to generate in a lab. “There’s a global experiment performed on 1.6 billion people across 70 countries, twice a year,” he points out. “It’s called daylight saving time.”
In spring, when we lose an hour of clock time (thus a chunk of z’s), there’s a 24% increase in heart attacks the next day. In the fall, when the hour is restored, a 21% reduction in heart attacks ensues.
Your sleep solution
I have recently joined the unslumbering masses of our day/night. So I’m trying not to freak out losing sleep over this perils-of-Pauline stack of nightmares it may cause.
The good news, after all, is that sleep is a miraculously curative, nonsurgical, no-chemo, cost-free tonic to avoid and help heal much of what ails in our time. So the August column (post meteor showers!) will look into what keeps it at bay for so many and how the sleep Rx can be restored.