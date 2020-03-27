I went out to the hazel wood
Because a fire was in my head…
— William Butler Yeats
The forest is a good place to cool your head, stop worrying and feel the relief of larger immune systems upholding all of life.
The forests of our mountains and around the globe are in fact great for health — the planet’s and (thus) humanity’s. They are a vast, multi-level, long-evolved immune system, with finely attuned sensors, communicators and deep intelligence bringing resilience to the whole biosphere.
You can experience this yourself by stepping into some local woods, where you will suddenly feel more alive. Your immune system’s “killer cell” count becomes higher and more active, an effect that will continue for days.
Feel-good brain chemicals (often dubbed “outdoorphins”) also get released, stress hormones decrease, a peacefulness ensues — all your body’s response to volatile compounds (live messages) put out by the plant/tree/soil community.
That community includes the forest floor, rich with the humus-dwelling fungi and bacteria that protect plants, trees, firefly larvae and other beneficial insects, wildlife and water. It’s one more reason landscapers and property-owners should retain a tree’s leaf-litter — a protective, water-conserving part of its immune system and therefore ours. What better time to aid these benign connections instead of stopping them?
Pandora’s box
COVID-19 became a human pathogen and pandemic from a combo of wildlife trafficking and deforestation. The destruction of forest ecosystems had already loosed upon us malaria, yellow fever, Zika, SARS, Ebola and other infectious diseases of recent history.
Such epidemics are vital messages that it’s time to respond as a mature, cooperative species, not by blaming foreigners or political opponents, journalists or an angry God. We ourselves let loose these diseases, among a Pandora’s box of other troubles, by burning and busting up our world’s last forest lands.
In their native habitats, viruses actually play a useful role. They are messengers, ancient communication patterns that can increase the resilience of ecosystems and species adapted to them.
Take away their habitat, though, and viruses will escape and morph, unchecked, rippling through vulnerable, low-diversity, humanized landscapes and packed populations.
“Coronavirus is our future,” said global-health researcher Alanna Shaikh in a recent TED Talk, if we continue “pushing into the last wild spaces on our planet,” logging, burning and converting them to industrial cattle-grazing lands, Malaysian palm-oil plantations and, closer to home, flatland monoculture developments.
The plunder of our own federal lands, including such plans for the precious Tongass old-growth rainforest in Alaska, as gifts to big campaign donors, will bring home this ecological disorder and mental derangement, just when sound leadership, climate protection, wildlife habitat and biological resilience are the medicine we need.
Driving home
Dire as things seem, there’s reason to take heart. Along with disease, misery and death, “hope” also flew out of Pandora’s box, in the old Greek myth.
As humans are the cause of our world’s pandemics and other crises, we obviously are the elusive cure. By simply acting like a beneficial species, rather than a plague, anyone can bring some good medicine to the home planet.
For starters, a person can curtail palm oil consumption and avoid buying junk food that costs our world valuable rainforest. It requires reading a label.
Donating directly to forest-saving groups — Rainforest Action Network, Rainforest Alliance and Leif Cocks’ heroic, lifesaving Orangutan Project — will help even more, as they squeeze every dollar out of shoestring budgets to buy forest and teach ecological farming. Donating now is especially useful, as many fundraising events are canceled around the globe, and charities in general are getting neglected.
Closer to home, donations to our regional land trusts — Blue Ridge Conservancy and New River Land Trust — go far in directly protecting our own mountains, forest and biodiversity.
These homegrown orgs have stretched themselves thin to protect thousands of undeveloped, biodiverse acres, which in turn protect local waters, air quality, wildlife, pollinators, forest — and thus human resilience.
You personally can improve planetary fitness by working “out,” though barred from the gym. Why not work the upper and core body pulling stranglements of ivy off those beleaguered and neglected street trees? You can save these old valuable friends from a premature death.
You can also curb the gassy emissions and mind-blitzing noise that besiege your neighborhood three-quarters of the year, by converting high-maintenance lawn to multi-storied, diverse native plants and canopy good for wildlife, climate, your lungs and ears and planetary health.
Studies indicate that such landscapes aren’t just crucial to wildlife. They seem to offer human residents better protection against viral epidemics.
A 2017 U.S. Forest Service study researched this correlation in the Atlanta area, where it found that West Nile Virus risk was markedly lower for residents (human and mosquito alike!) of forested neighborhoods, than for residents of areas less canopied.
