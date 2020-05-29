“It is always better to live with reality because, if you don’t, you can be sure reality will come to live with you.”
“Every one of us has to be on guard and make conscious decisions. … This is a real call for citizens to do the right thing.”
“C-19 brings us nose-to-nose with the way too many folks are today. You can’t see ‘germs’ or the aerosols that spread them. You can’t see greenhouse gasses and can therefore deny their impact.”
COVID-19 has brought humans a helpful bitter medicine, the sort hard to swallow.
It’s an old root tonic from the core of life, deep under the exciting loud wave-a-gun surface of staged spectacle. “Oneness,” you could call that root.
“Reality” also describes it, since real vertical life beyond Flatland, from microbe to mountain bluff to cloud, runs through us all.
Reality is the “whole” at the root of words like “health” and “holy” and “hale.” People who embrace it, in an age of extreme self-interest, bring good medicine to the planet.
A four-letter verb
Molly O’Dell is one. She’s the acclaimed doctor, community advocate, ecologist, parent and gardener in Buchanan, whose latest book of poetry (“Care is a Four-Letter Verb”) is forthcoming.
O’Dell left her short-lived retirement, this spring, to coordinate from scratch the COVID-19 response, in this region, for the Virginia Department of Health.
It’s a work requiring big-mindedness — bridging local need with testing access long-stalled at the federal level; connecting health care facilities, patients, businesses, local officials and media with ever-new info; conveying science through the current roar of disinformation and political scapegoating.
Connecting all these dots has required action-based wisdom, plus a self-dissolving urge for the greater good. But these are also the original goals of any “common weal” — and the call of a grownup human.
They are why O’Dell, three decades ago, helped create CHIP of Roanoke Valley (Child Health Investment Partnership) — a multi-level effort to ensure the nutrition, well-being and healthcare access of prenatal-to-school-age children.
“I was health director and brought some funding to get us started,” O’Dell told me. “We knew we needed more home-based support for families struggling to raise good citizens.”
O’Dell herself has lived a citizen ethic for decades, taking a serve-the-whole-good approach both to medicine and personal habit. It is why, despite constant demands for her time, she bothers to compost, plant trees, use rain-barrel water and grow food.
“One of the greatest threats to human health is our species’ unintentional determination to destroy our planet,” she said. “We rely on water to drink and clean air to breathe and rich soil. ... Yet competing human goals leave many humans without potable water, clean air, a livable climate or rich soil for crops.”
That’s why O’Dell mends these things actively with her own life, in whatever way possible, rather than just regretting them as a helpless passive spectator. “Even though I know my small acts won’t make a substantial impact,” she said, “it seems like a good citizen thing to do.”
Soul of a citizen
Dan Crawford is a similar, do-what-you-can, medicine-bringer citizen, whose reach extends from backyard to region to the whole globe.
Crawford chairs the Sierra Club Roanoke Group, not just as the voluntary human filter for streams of dispiriting eco-news, but a person who alchemizes all this hard information into jolly health-bringing action.
You may have seen him yourself, on a Roanoke sidewalk or trail, carrying petitions or picking up trash, encouraging people to act for local and global soundness.
While shouldering the burdens of many Virginians who have had extraneous gas pipelines forced through their family lands, Crawford and his wife, Mary Bishop, have also poured themselves proactively into supporting alternative energy.
“Simply put, if we had been supporting wind and solar for the past few decades,” Crawford told me, “we wouldn’t be fighting pipelines now.”
Those efforts are bearing fruit, today, through Rocky Forge Wind farm in Botetourt.
Crawford and Bishop minimize their own carbon-use, in bother-to-budge-oneself ways that many progressives — waiting for a leadership that will solve the climate crisis — weirdly never employ. For example, they forgo an energy-guzzling clothes dryer, and instead use that clean-tech solar/wind energy dryer called A Clothesline.
“I haven’t used a machine to dry clothes for decades,” Crawford said, “and don’t understand why that isn’t common, at least among green folks. In winter, we use wooden racks and benefit from the needed humidity indoors. Clotheslines in the yard when weather appropriate.”
Whole-hearted efforts like this are health care. They indicate a way back to wholeness for a divided world.
What Crawford, Bishop and O’Dell offer that world are personal work toward “solution.” This, too, is a medical word that implies oneness — the sort that heals because it is more than a word.
