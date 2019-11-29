The woods are lovely, dark and deep
But I have promises to keep,
And miles to go before I sleep...
It’s “December Eve,” at the darker end of a turbulent year on Earth.
If you are feeling a bit nerve-fried, “desensitized,” lost or homesick for a sense of rootedness and goodwill, it’s the right time to tend your inner light, walk forward in the dark and fear not.
That’s the way of Kyle and Nancy Jones in Hardy, where they’ve given their own bit of land and their lives to the greater good that keeps them lit from within.
“We grow a lot of what we eat,” Kyle told me earlier this week, describing their supper-table produce grown from great compost, many bag-loads of Roanoke curbside leaves and the good soil they generate.
In their bit of acreage (small flatwise, but vertically infinite), Nancy hybridizes bright day lilies. Kyle walks at night, under the clear constellations or in moonlight, rain, snow or complete darkness, to dissuade deer from late snacking on those lilies and the couple’s vast produce garden.
Walking by night
“On those walks I have encountered deer, opossum, coyotes and bear,” Kyle told me. “The bear was getting into my bee hive. The coyotes I hear calling to one another. We have foxes also who have a spooky bark, almost like a haunted baby crying.”
He walks in respect and awe for these creatures, and for the deeper views of our universe that open up through planetary darkness.
“I continue to be awed by looking at a clear night sky,” he said. “I begin looking for Orion in the early morning hours of September.”
His decades-long love of Robert Frost’s life-steeped poetry (a whole archive in Kyle’s home study, now carried within the heart) goes along — “Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening” particularly evocative, to him, of the haunting beauty one feels on a lonely dusk, amidst the silent winter forest.
“A walk on a clear night with a full moon and a blanket of snow is transcendent,” Kyle said. “All the stars, a full moon: They were there millions of years before me and will be there afterward, and all is right in the world.”
Inner light
Is it? By day the Jones couple — like many concerned Americans today — have their doubts. The willed darkness of various political figures, the effort to hide hard-heartedness behind stage-lit pseudo-religious values, leave both Kyle and Nancy “bewildered,” he said.
But “we carry on doing what we think is the right thing to do. I have a philosophy of living an honest life. No lies, no fairytales, Others can believe what they wish, but religious dogma lost its value to me in high school.” He prefers walking the walk to empty words.
That’s why I wanted to conclude this year’s columns with a glimpse of the Joneses and their deeply American, place-rooted lives of goodwill and land-lore.
Many of us Americans today, after all, feel a nerve-shot fatigue, even the “desensitization” that certain foreign and domestic operatives want us to be deadened by, thus normalizing us to deceit and cruelty.
But we’ve also been desensitizing ourselves, for many years, walling ourselves off from the weather, seasons and stars, the plight of fellow humans and wildlife. The troubles of our planet are grievous to absorb, in a barbaric age. So we naturally prefer to cut off our senses and feeling capacity and do Netflix instead. It is an old human story.
This occurred to me, last January, beginning this year’s column series around the image of “wall.” Though it now seems millions of years ago, “the wall” made for much loud political distraction 11 months back, with little room for reflection on its usefulness as a symbol for our collective disconnect, at this time on Earth.
Today, at the end of a fraught year, it’s been revealed that the external “wall” was merely a superficial, rally-a-mob campaign gimmick, in 2016, devised by political operative Roger Stone. He’s the well-known political trickster who keeps a tattoo of Richard Nixon burned on his back.
Now, at the end of 2019, Stone himself is looking at years behind walls in federal prison. Devoid of the much-ado external border wall, meanwhile, Americans are even more divided within.
So it’s a vital time to get out from behind our own personal barricades — to see in the dark and remember our oneness with all people and this universe.
“We are a part of this world and are related to all living things,” Kyle Jones pointed out.
We are also here, he said, to reconnect our understanding to on-the-ground action. “There’s a line in [Robert Frost’s] ‘Mowing,’” he recalled. “The fact is the sweetest dream that labor knows.”
