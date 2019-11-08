It’s no secret that fall is the best time to plant bulbs. Bulbs need a cold season to stimulate growth so getting them in the ground before it freezes is a top priority for those wishing to see some early spring blooms in their landscape.
However, newbies to the gardening world may have a hard time when it comes to bulbs. Rather than growing from a seed, the plants come from an onion-looking thing, and they don’t have that quick satisfaction of sprouting within a 10-day period. Not to mention, the bulb display at most garden centers is full of gorgeous photos that can become overwhelming when choosing.
Here are five must-have bulbs to plant now and enjoy later:
Tulips. Ah, the ol’ standby. Tulips might possibly be the most planted bulb out there — and with good reason. With a multitude of colors and styles, tulips look great planted en masse in a field or in a little patch by the driveway. Interesting tulip varieties to consider are the ruffled and colorful parrot tulips, the all-black Queen of the Night and the sharp-petaled Aladdin. It should be mentioned that tulips are like candy for deer so do not plant them if the animals frequently visit your home.
Narcissus. Mostly known as daffodil, this bulb might actually tie for the most planted bulb, but, of course, we really don’t know. Daffodils bloom much earlier in the season than tulips and are typically the first flowers to be noticed by winter-weary people. Narcissus come in mostly yellow, white and orange and sometimes all three at once. For some interesting early-spring blooms, look for the double bloomer Replete, which sports a rare peach color; the miniature Tete a Tete; or the huge Gigantic Star. These bulbs are deer-resistant.
Allium. An allium bulb may be sitting in your kitchen this very moment, just waiting for your next stew. That’s right, onions are in the allium family and can show off incredible, ball-shaped blooms. Of course, I wouldn’t suggest you go plant your cooking onion and wait for it to grow a bloom. (It would probably rot before spring.) In my opinion, the best allium to grow is the humongous Gladiator. It grows a tall 3-foot stem with a large ball of purple blooms atop it. Alliums have a magical appearance and look great planted among all sorts of plants. Since alliums smell like onions, the deer typically leave them alone and go munch on some tulips.
Crocus. Although most people think of daffodils as the harbinger of spring, that award goes to the crocus, a corm that blooms mostly in late winter but sometimes in autumn. In fact, one of the best crocuses to grow is called autumn crocus, whose bright-orange stigmas are known as the spice saffron. Crocuses have small blooms and usually come in yellow, white or periwinkle. Crocuses are not typically on the menu for deer, but if the animals are desperate, they will eat it.
Hyacinth. If fragrance is just as important as looks, hyacinth is the bulb for you. The short growing plant has a large mass of tiny blossoms that typically come in purple, white or pink but can be found in other colors, as well. Hyacinth is incredibly deer-resistant; however, humans are another story. I can’t seem to resist cutting my flowers and bringing them in the house for a burst of spring scent.
Planting bulbs is easy. Read the instructions for planting depth, dig your hole to that depth and plant the bulb, roots down, giving it plenty of water after it’s covered. In spring, you will be able to enjoy those gorgeous blooms — instant planting satisfaction not guaranteed.
