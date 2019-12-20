With Christmas quickly approaching, I’m sure many of you are scrambling to clean the house and prepare for visitors, just as I am. One thing I’m aiming to do is add some extra festive decorations to my home by using natural materials in my yard.
For instance, my flowerpots are looking bare this time of the year, especially since I recently moved and haven’t established new pots with evergreens and pansies. So this year I’m collecting willow branches, spray-painting them with metallic gold and silver paint and “planting” them in my pots. Along the rim of the pots, I plan to add a few small branches from our pine tree in a makeshift wreath. This decoration works with any type of branches, but I prefer the irregular look of willow.
To achieve a natural look, using small logs each about 2 to 3 inches in diameter can have a similar effect in pots. Top them off with a string of battery-powered fairy lights for maximum appeal.
Southern Magnolia leaves can be harvested for many holiday decorating projects. The broad evergreen leaves add a different texture to mostly small or fine-leaved evergreens. Try making a wreath by alternating boxwood and magnolia. Include a large seed pod from the tree for added interest.
Cones can be used in several ways. Use little cones from hemlock as ornaments on the Christmas tree. Large pine cones can be crafted to look like tiny Christmas trees. I like incorporating cones into a table centerpiece.
Holly berries and their pointy leaves are a decorating staple at this time of year, but there’s another great plant found around our parts that has beautiful berries and foliage. That plant is nandina. Also known as Heavenly Bamboo, this evergreen is well-suited for holiday decorating because of its two-tone foliage in green and red accompanied by large masses of berries. Nandina looks great in wreaths and centerpieces alike. Since the leaves aren’t the typical “evergreen” look, nandina can add an exotic touch to traditional looks.
If you’re feeling adventurous, head out to the woods and look for mistletoe, that greenery of lovers. According to the North Carolina extension service, mistletoe, a parasitic evergreen, grows on deciduous trees, mostly hickory, pecan, oak and red maple. If you plan to show mistletoe in your home, be aware that the attractive white berries are poisonous, so place it out of reach of children and pets.
To add more color to your natural decorating, reach for some variegated evergreen cuttings. These would include vinca, golden Euonymus and Kaleidoscope Abelia.
Natural garland looks great over mantels, windows and doors, and it’s really easy to make. Flexible white pine branches can be wound together with some floral wire to make one long continuous piece. Weave in some of the variegated plants listed above for pops of visual interest and texture.
Using outdoor offerings for your decorating is as timeless as the holidays themselves. Not only do they look pretty, but most of the cuttings will add a fresh smell to your home, as well, increasing the seasonal appeal.
As it happens, this piece is my last for The Roanoke Times. I want to thank you all for reading my column and being so friendly when you come across me in person. Writing this column for the past five years has been an amazing experience, but I felt that this is my time to exit. I welcome you all to talk growing with me whenever we cross paths.
Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas, y’all!
