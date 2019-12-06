Like clockwork, the holidays are upon us once more. Many of us have gardeners and plant enthusiasts on our gift list and might be at a loss for what to get them for Christmas. Here’s a list to help.
For the beginner
Beginner gardeners can be overzealous when it comes to their new obsession of making things grow. Nothing could be more exciting than getting the tools they need — and some they don’t — for the holidays.
A raised bed kit is just the thing to get fledgling vegetable gardeners started. These kits come in several materials, such as cedar wood and plastic composite. Most are available in the basic 4-by-4 size, and some can be connected to make an even larger garden space.
Every gardener needs a wheelbarrow for sanity and survival, whether it’s a fold-up, plastic type or one made from sturdy steel. Wheelbarrows can be used for all types of work but mainly for carrying materials like soil, mulch and tools from one place to another. For an extraordinary gift, add a gift certificate to a mulch store for later use.
For the landscape gardener
Landscape gardeners love integrating flowers into their yards to make their homes look beautiful to themselves and passers-by alike.
With a plethora of gardening publications to inform and inspire, why not gift a magazine subscription? I love flipping through a new magazine to discover fresh plants or new designs to implement. For a touch of personality, look for lesser-known publications that may cover more niche topics than mainstream magazines.
A landscape gardener’s wide array of tools must be handy at all times. A gardener’s tool belt is a great way to help them stay organized.
A reel measuring tape reaches up to 100 feet and has a stake to hold its place in the ground. These are incredibly handy for mapping out your next landscape project. Every landscape designer, hobby or professional, should have one of these in their tool kit. I received one from my in-laws, and it’s the one tool I use more than any other. Thanks, Bob and Cindy!
For the houseplant lover
Houseplants are admittedly out of my realm of expertise, but I still love the challenge of keeping them alive. My cats do a pretty good job of thwarting my fighting spirit. Why are houseplants so tasty to them?
The popular winter-flowering waxed Amaryllis bulb enjoys a festive twist with the addition of wax around its bulb. The houseplant lover in your life will appreciate watching the giant flowers bloom with no need for a pot, or even soil.
During winter, when the air in our homes becomes dry, houseplants suffer. Many are tropical in nature and need constant humid conditions. A mister can help create that tropical feeling and increase the humidity on the leaves themselves.
And, of course, gift cards are always appreciated by gardeners, especially at independently owned garden centers in your area.
During the holidays, gardeners have it rough. Cold weather suspends outside growing, and the best we can do is start planning for spring or tend to our houseplants. Giving a helpful item to gardeners will delight them not only now upon unwrapping it, but also later as they anticipate using it when the weather turns.
