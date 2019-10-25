Halloween always makes me think of creepy plants. In fact, I have written about quite a few in the five years I have contributed to this column. Although many plants can look rather creepy, there is only one group that lives up to its menacing name: carnivorous plants.
These weird, hungry plants have become incredibly skilled at catching prey in the form of insects and small creatures like frogs and lizards. One such example is the pitcher plant, which gets its name from its shape, similar to a kitchen container. These plants store a sweet nectar and water combination designed to catch and drown insects and animals that visit them for a drink.
According to the Carnivorous Plant Nursery in Smithsburg, Maryland, carnivorous plants supplement their diet with the aforementioned fauna due to the poor native soil they grow in.
If you find yourself wanting a meat-eating plant, here are some varieties to look for.
Venus fly trap. This well-known and popular carnivorous plant catches its prey by luring in thirsty insects with its sweet dew-like nectar. When the insect trips one of the hairs on the “mouth” of the trap, it’s only a matter of time before the plant springs upon the insect and devours it.
Nepenthes jamban. This particular pitcher plant has a strange, toilet-bowl shape. It works well as a hanging house plant since it can catch those annoying stinkbug interlopers.
Cobra lily. This North American pitcher plant is usually found on the coasts of California and Oregon in marshy, wet areas. It resembles a rising snake with its red tongue out, flicking the air. According to the Carnivorous Plant Nursery, this plant has one of the most intricate traps of all carnivorous plants. It even includes “windows” for its trapped prey to see out of, making it that much more horrifying.
Sundew. These carnivores secrete a tempting substance that gives the appearance of water droplets. When an insect lands, it finds that those drops are actually sticky and it becomes instantly trapped. The plant then uses the sticky substance to digest the poor thing. Sundew plants are an American native and found mostly in Florida.
Purple pitcher. This pitcher plant grows in large groups. Its top ruffles give it the appearance of a flower, making it a perfect predator for wandering, hungry bees. The purple pitcher is native to Maryland and grows northward to Canada.
Butterwort. This succulent carnivore is found mostly in Mexico. It has an attractive rosette shape with upturned leaf sides, giving it a pleasant contrast. The leaves are sticky and ready to catch anything that lands on it. Butterworts tend to put up daisy-like blooms in spring, which lure their unsuspecting prey with ease.
Carnivorous plants can be a bit difficult to rear in captivity, but it can be done. Most prefer bog-like conditions and need to stay wet, which is probably why I have killed more than my fair share of hanging pitcher plants.
These plants can be helpful in the household by catching flies and stinkbugs. Most carnivorous plants only need three to five insects a year to help supplement their diet so there is no need to catch food and give it to them. They are quite adept at being the efficient gruesome killers they were grown to be.
