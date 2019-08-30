It has been one month since my family moved into our new home and we are so in love with the place. We adore all the spaces we are creating and the comfort of each “hang out” spot. But what makes me cringe every time I pull up into that horseshoe-shaped driveway is landscaping, or should I say the lack of landscaping.
I should be happy I have a blank slate, save for the one dead shrub hanging out on the end of the foundation, but it just doesn’t bring me happiness. So this past weekend we hit the garden centers looking for clearance shrubs and flowers we can install and give life not only to the new house, but the half-dead plants as well.
We found ourselves at a big box garden center that rhymes with the word “grows” and set our eyes on an amazing shrub I had never seen before. It was fun and funky, grows low to the ground and puts out edible fruit. How could I have not known about this amazing plant?
We got home, dug a bunch of holes, amended the soil, and only then did I think to read about this new-to-me plant. That’s when I realized I made a rookie mistake: the shrub was a tropical! It was tagged for zones 10 and 11 only, meaning it would have died as soon as fall arrived. In my defense, it was an evergreen shrub. I would have never guessed that a garden center in this area would even carry such a thing. But I forgot the basic rule of buying a plant I don’t know:
Read. The. Tag.
Reading the tag can help in so many ways, especially for those who don’t know a lot about plants, and even for those like me who seem to think we know more than we do. The first thing usually listed on a tag is the light requirements. Don’t make the mistake of buying a plant and hope it will get enough sun in the space you are thinking of. Map the sunlight in that area before setting out on your search.
To map out your sunlight, make a note of the sun in the planned planting zone every hour on a nice sunny day. This should help you find out if the space is full sun, part shade or full shade.
Another need-to-know on the nursery tag is the average size of the plant. This is essential to know for the planting space. Plants available for sale in garden centers are usually babies. We all know what happens to babies, they grow up to be large adults. Keeping this in mind will help you to give enough space for the baby to grow, grow, grow.
Sometimes special features of the plant are listed. These can help you find interesting aspects that you hadn’t considered, such as fragrant flowers that might not be blooming at the moment, or maybe it has edible fruit or, according to the tag, the plant is drought-tolerant once established.
Planting instructions are almost always included on the tag along with care suggestions, which should always be followed as closely as possible for a good start.
Buying plants can be exciting and fun, but it is easy to make a rookie mistake when you find something you absolutely love. No matter your level of gardening experience, make sure to read the tag. It can save you a lot of time and money, not to mention heartache.
