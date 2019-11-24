The Amazon holiday toy catalog arrived in the mail — which, of course, made me recall the wish books of Christmases past.
Those Of A Certain Age will never forget the cinderblock-sized Christmas catalogs that arrived in the mail every fall, advertising fantastic gift ideas from bell-bottom pantsuits to .22 rifles. The highlight for kids, though, was the massive section dedicated to toys that dominated the last half of the catalog.
Anything a child could hope to find under the tree on Christmas morning was in there. G.I. Joe with the Kung Fu Grip and his mini-sub called “Sea Wolf” that was equipped with pinchers to help fight off an enemy squid (included!). Bicycles and electric football games. Drums and Hot Wheels cars. Nerf balls and Star Wars action figures.
They didn’t call it a Christmas “wish book” for nothing.
My family always received the Sears and JC Penney Christmas catalogs. Others might remember Montgomery Ward or other department stores. We also got the Spiegel catalog, which I hadn’t thought about in years, until I started researching this column. That is, if you count walking down a candy-cane-lined memory lane of Christmas memories and reading about your favorite childhood toys as doing research.
Generally, the catalogs all followed a similar format. All the boring grown-up stuff, like clothes, furniture and underwear, took up the first half of the book. Then, the plot changed considerably, as photographs and descriptions of toys poured over hundreds of pages. The catalogs usually came with order forms for easy shopping. It was like Amazon, except in heavier, 600-page form. (This reminds me of a classic scene from “Cheers,” where mailman Cliff Claven is worn out because, not only was it Sears catalog day, “Spiegel’s catalog came out the same day,” Cliff said. “Yeah, it’s a phenomenon that happens once every 27 years when both marketing strategies are in the same equinox.”)
The wish books shrank in size in the 1990s and early 2000s, as online retailing grew and big American stores declined. The catalogs have become collectors’ items online, which is kind of ironic, considering the internet’s role in pretty much killing them off.
My wife found a copy of the 1975 Sears Christmas catalog for sale online for $100. Other catalogs from the 1970s and ’80s are in the $30 to $50 range. No, we didn’t buy anything. Just browsing!
If you don’t have a few hundred bucks to spend on your childhood Christmas memories, you can see many old catalogs online at https://christmas.musetechnical.com. That site includes 125 catalogs, with more than 62,000 viewable pages. I didn’t know that I needed to see pictures of the “Six Million Dollar Man” action figure until I started virtually leafing through the ’75 Sears catalog.
The figure (we might’ve called them dolls back then) was based on the popular TV show that starred Lee Majors as the “Bionic Man,” astronaut Steve Austin. The toy had little removable “modules” in his bionic limbs, which surely would be considered choking hazards these days. The bionic man had a button on his back that you pushed repeatedly to get him to raise his robotic right arm and lift a plastic engine block, perfect for hurling at a villain. This was exciting stuff in the mid-’70s. Look, we only had three or four TV channels, so we were more easily entertained.
Steve also had a hole in the back of his head, through which you were supposed to be able to look through his bionic eye and see objects magnified. That never worked, though, because the view was terribly blurry. He needed bionic contacts or something.
Today, we have the Amazon book, billed as the “Ultimate Wish List for Kids,” which certainly plays off the old “wish books” of the past. Shoppers can purchase the toys by scanning QR codes with a smartphone app that takes you to the Amazon site. That method of shopping is certainly more high-tech than the way we used to do it, but the thrill of flipping through the pages and seeing the toys is still there for children, just like it was for those of us back in the day.
My child never looked through a Sears or Penney’s catalog (we always called it “Penney’s”), but when she was in elementary school she liked to pull out the newspaper inserts from places like Toys R Us and circle all the stuff she wanted. She made a lot of circles, trust me. And because her father is an ink-stained wretch, she still flips through the “circulars” and makes her wishes today. The “toys,” though, are a little more expensive.
