Something about the holiday season puts people into a giving mood. Whether it’s because we’re feeling more spiritual and charitable now than we do the rest of the year, or because we’re guilt-stricken about the many presents our children will receive, or because we’re running out of time to deduct something from our taxes, Americans ratchet up the giving this time of year.
Whatever your motives are for helping a charity, The Dadline doesn’t judge. I am here simply to help. Children should be encouraged to donate, too — and not just their spare change, but their time, as well. Here are just a few suggestions. Send other tips my way to ralph.berrier@roanoke.com.
Salvation Army Angel Trees
Santa Claus is real, and Salvation Army Angel Trees are proof. Every year, Santa’s helpers give presents to children whose names are plucked from the tree branches. The Angel Trees go up at Valley View and Tanglewood malls Thursday.
You can also assist the annual holiday Red Kettle Campaign not only by dropping your loose change into the pot, but by volunteering. The Salvation Army needs lots of bell ringers. You can volunteer for a jingle-bell shift by calling 988-3164 in Roanoke or 394-1037 in Christiansburg. Look for more ways to volunteer online.
The Salvation Army is accepting items for a toy drive, too.
Trot and Dash
The Atlantic Union Bank Drumstick Dash has become a Thanksgiving tradition for many Roanoke families. The annual 5-kilometer race and walk draws upward of 15,000 people to downtown Roanoke and serves as a major fundraiser for the Roanoke Rescue Mission. Entry fee for the race is $25; the walk is $12. Folks who will be out of town on Thanksgiving are encouraged to Dash Away — that is, do the 5K wherever they are and donate $15 to the mission. For details and registration, go online at www.drumstickdash.net.
The Blacksburg Turkey Trot has become a recent addition to the holiday calendar. The event starts at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving with the Gobble Gobble Kids Dash, a one-third of a mile run for children 8 and younger. Entry fees are $25 for the Turkey Trot 5K and $15 for the kids’ run (race-day registration costs an additional $10). Participants are asked to donate a can of food to New River Community Action’s Interfaith Food Pantry, which will also receive a portion of the race proceeds.
To sign up, go to www.vamomentum.com/blacksburg-turkey-trot.html.
Toys for Tots
Collection boxes for Toys for Tots will be showing up soon. The campaign, which is led by the Marines, served more than 4,500 children in the Roanoke Valley last year — an amazing number of kids who otherwise might not have received any Christmas presents. New unwrapped toys are accepted at all collection spots.
Families who wish to be included in the Toys for Tots program should register by Friday. For information, email roanoket4t@gmail.com or call 563-4979, extension 304.
The Gift of Time
Donating money and presents are easy, but a donation of volunteer time might be the best act of charity a family can perform.
My daughter and friends have volunteered making sandwiches at a homeless shelter. No training or experience was necessary — although how much training do you need to make a sandwich.
Charities such as Feeding Southwest Virginia require a minimum age of 16 for some volunteer jobs, but other tasks are open to younger kids.
Local hospitals also offer volunteer programs for young people. Check with the volunteer coordinators for more information.
Be a Good Neighbor
The Roanoke Times annual Good Neighbors Fund campaign raises money for Roanoke Area Ministries’ Emergency Financial Assistance Program. Look for donation forms soon in the newspaper and on roanoke.com.
Speaking of RAM, the day shelter at RAM House always welcomes donations, whether cash, clothes or toiletries. You can donate by simply dropping off a bag of clothes or unused hygiene products.
And remember, all of these organizations need help and volunteers throughout the year, not just around the holidays.
