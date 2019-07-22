Ah, the brisk, blue-sky mornings. The crisp, cool nights. The low, low humidity. You know what that means! Fall is here and the school year is starting!
OK, so exactly none of that is happening, except for the last part. The Roanoke and New River valleys are sweating through their hottest weeks of the year, but schools will be opening in just a few weeks. Botetourt and Craig county schools kick off the fun with an opening date of Aug. 8.
Other county schools are right behind, with Roanoke and Franklin counties opening Aug. 12, followed by Floyd County on Aug. 13 and Montgomery and Bedford counties Aug. 14. Radford’s schools also open Aug. 14. Roanoke City Schools open Aug. 20, and Salem arrives fashionably late on Sept. 3 (but they go all the way to June 12, 2020).
Sure, you probably knew that. What you really want to know is, “When’s that whole tax-free deal?” That would be Aug. 2-4, when the Virginia Tax Free Holiday weekend eliminates sales taxes on school supplies, such as pencils, paper, calculators, binders, refrigerators, chainsaws, commodes and generators. I’m not kidding.
The tax-free weekend isn’t just for school stuff, even though that’s what many families go shopping for. Sales taxes are also exempted on a host of EnergyStar and WaterSense household appliances and “hurricane and emergency preparedness” products, such as generators and chainsaws.
So if you need batteries, water bottles, smoke detectors, duct tape or any of more than three dozen approved products (go online to see what’s tax-free: bit.ly/2Y1b1mx), those are the days to head to the hardware store. Or the time to stay away, depending on how you feel about crowds.
Roanoke has a thorough back-to-school checklist that’s worth reading at bit.ly/2XNaMQQ. This webpage even includes links to all the supplies lists for each city school.
Many of the back-to-school preparations families should make are pretty basic. If you just moved to a new school district or your child is starting kindergarten, make sure the student is registered. Younger students need to be up to date on their shots. Call the doctor for an accurate shot record. Also, the Roanoke City Health Department offers free immunization clinics on most Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. Call 283-5050 for details.
Roanoke’s Back-to-School Extravaganza is Aug. 17 at William Fleming High School from 9 a.m. to noon. Any city schools student who attends can receive a bag with free school supplies, while they last.
And there’s still time to hit the pool before summer’s over. I have written in this space before about the fact that I am a big fan of Roanoke’s public swimming pools. They’re cheap places for outdoor recreation, complete with concessions, diving boards and water slides.
The Fallon Park pool is open Tuesday-Sunday through Aug. 11, then open weekends through, and including, Labor Day. The Washington Park pool is open daily, except Wednesdays, through Aug. 11. Admission is $2 to $3 for students and adults, and free for children 4 and younger.