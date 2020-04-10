Desperate times call for desperate measures.
It’s easy to obsess about needing something when you know you have to stay home and can’t just run to the corner store. Unfortunately, chocolate does not fit into the essential category.
But I searched my pantry, and tucked away on the back shelf I found a can of Premium Chocolate frosting!
The expiration date was long gone, but that did not deter me. I would never serve it to anyone else, but I was not afraid to eat it. If it lasts for two years, it’s probably good for five years, right?
Soon I was munching a graham cracker slathered with creamy chocolate. Yum! However, the graham crackers were in short supply, and there was still lots of frosting. The frosting would have to wait for another day.
With my chocolate craving satisfied, my thoughts turned to other expired foods. I dreamed up a contest to have folks look for the oldest expiration date on food in their pantry, or alternately who had the oldest salad dressing open in their refrigerator.
Too bad Dan Casey is on furlough right now. I was hoping he’d be the judge. The winner will get a replacement for the expired food....if it is in stock.
