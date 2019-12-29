This past summer, when I read the story about Karen Brace, the Stafford County wildlife rehabilitator, and the orphaned Stuart the Possum in The Roanoke Times, I thought back on a possum that appeared on my family’s front porch on Christmas night in 1997.

I had put out food for my five cats’ supper. After a while, I looked out the window and saw something that wasn’t a cat, eating with them! The cats didn’t seem to be paying it any mind.

It was a possum. My mother decided to call it “Christmas.” I went out on the porch and was able to stand just a few feet from the animal. It just looked at me.

“Christmas” came back many times, always when I fed the cats. At least, my parents and I assumed it was the same possum. I thought at times it might have rabies, but it always looked and acted healthy, and my cats were healthy, too.

The possum eventually stopped coming. Years later, my mother would often ask, “Wonder whatever happened to Christmas?”

My parents are dead now; so are all my cats. I presume “Christmas” is dead, too. But, as with all Christmases everywhere, memories live on!

Tags

Load comments