We’ve all experienced a song running through our head for hours. Mine seem to invite themselves in around 4 a.m. On a recent night, the song was “What If God Was One of Us?” by Joan Osborne, and it made me think just that.
What would he think about what has become of the greatest nation on earth? Would he be proud of what we have done to his beautiful creation, or would he be horrified at how we have transformed this land? What would he think of the 250-plus mass shootings in 2019 alone, his gracious farmland just trying to stay afloat, the drug crisis, the suicide rate, and the poor trying to stay healthy in a land where that has become nearly impossible.
If God were standing on a debate stage, what would be his running platform, or if he resided in the Oval Office what would be his highest priority? If God were one of us, would it matter what side of the aisle he sat on or if he chose to live in a blue or red state? Are we all thinking about how this country can be truly restored or are we too busy constantly defending our personal point of view?
Perhaps we need to start fresh, put our petty differences aside and together try to find out where we went so wrong. If God was one of us, chances are he would put more of his time and talent into meaningful work to help rebuild this country and less into standing behind a donkey or elephant. My guess is he would expect nothing less from the rest of us.
